Which toaster oven under $100 is best?

Toaster ovens are known for being affordable all-in-one kitchen appliances. Traditionally used for toasting or warming up simple dishes, the rising popularity of toaster ovens has propelled manufacturers to create modern toaster ovens with advanced functions.

Many toaster oven models now come equipped with a multitude of cook settings, timer functions and cooking accessories. If you’re looking for an all-in-one toaster oven that is both affordable and advanced, the top choice is the Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven.

What to know before you buy a toaster oven

Temperature Range

Toaster ovens that have flexible temperature settings are perfect for toasting bread, cooking a mini pizza or heating a dish. Most models have a temperature range of 150-500 degrees Fahrenheit. To ensure the most flexibility, be sure to choose a model that has a wide temperature range.

Cook settings

Toaster ovens are built to be the perfect all-in-one kitchen gadget. Nearly all models come equipped with cook settings such as broil, toast and bake. Some models offer all the traditional cook settings along with air frying capabilities. While each oven has its own cook settings, finding one that fits your household’s needs is sure to be a breeze.

Capacity

To get the most bang for your buck, consider how many servings you may need to fit inside your toaster oven. Smaller households will likely benefit from a standard size model, while larger households or households that entertain guests often may choose to opt for a bigger toaster oven.

What to look for in a quality toaster oven

Timer settings

Most models come equipped with a precision timer, which makes cooking simple. However, some models go above and beyond with food-specific settings included alongside the timer numbers.

Trays and racks

Whether you opt for the traditional single-rack toaster oven or a larger multi-rack model, be sure to choose a toaster oven that has easily removable trays. Removable trays are much easier to handle, lower the risk of overcooking and can help users avoid potentially burning themselves while removing food from the oven.

Safety

Toaster ovens are great alternatives to the conventional oven, but they can get very hot fairly quickly. While this is ideal for fast cooking, it can be a safety hazard if the necessary precautions aren’t taken.

For added security, consider investing in a model that has an auto-stop feature. Before purchasing, always be sure to read through each model’s safety record and features.

How much you can expect to spend on a toaster oven

You can expect to spend $40-$60 on a simple, standard-size toaster oven. Toaster ovens that are larger or have more advanced settings typically cost $70-$90.

Toaster oven FAQ

Do you need to preheat a toaster oven?

A. Although it’s not required, preheating your toaster oven is highly recommended. By preheating, the oven has time to warm up which ensures that your food will be cooked evenly.

Where can I put my toaster oven?

A. It’s best to place your toaster oven on a smooth, hard surface, such as a countertop. Since toaster ovens can emit heat, it’s best to keep the oven in a ventilated, clear area. It is recommended that consumers refrain from placing anything on top of their toaster oven as this is a fire hazard.

What’s the best toaster oven under $100?

Top toaster oven

Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This best-selling toaster oven has a large capacity interior and nine different cooking settings.

What you’ll love: This toaster oven has a temperature range from 150-450 degrees Fahrenheit and a nonstick interior coating. It comes equipped with a digital display, which makes it easy to set the timer or switch between cook settings. This model also comes with six accessories, including a removable tray, drip pan and rotisserie kit.

What you should consider: Some customers reported noise issues, as this oven emits a high-pitched beep at the end of each cooking cycle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toaster oven for the money

Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This toaster oven is highly rated, simple and affordable

What you’ll love: The adjustable temperature and timer make it easy to toast, bake and broil. This oven also comes with easy-to-remove racks and trays and has an auto-stop feature to ensure a safe cooking experience. The toaster oven is designed to be compact, leaving you with plenty of counter space for other kitchen appliances.

What you should consider: This model has less advanced features and a smaller internal capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Black + Decker 6-Slice Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This toaster oven keeps it compact without sacrificing its advanced timer or cook settings.

What you’ll love: This oven has a single, versatile rack that can be moved to two different positions, making it easy to broil, toast or warm large items. The dual timers make it easy to get the perfect toast or achieve more precise cooking times. This oven also comes with a drip tray and removable crumb tray.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the amount of heat this model emits. It is recommended to place this toaster oven on a flat surface with plenty of space on all sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

