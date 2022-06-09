Which Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is best?

The breakfast sandwich is a time-honored staple of early-morning drive-thrus, built to feed the harried commuter a better alternative to greasy, empty-calorie-packed burgers. Making one at home has always been cheaper, but it usually requires a range of kitchen gear and time.

Hamilton Beach, however, offers two breakfast sandwich makers that cut down the time it takes to make them while dirtying fewer dishes.

The best is the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker With Timer. It lets you make two sandwiches while you finish your morning routine.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker

Breakfast sandwich maker types

Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich makers are layered sandwich makers. There are also egg and multipurpose makers.

Layered makers cook each piece of the sandwich simultaneously. They take little time to use, and there’s never a large mess.

cook each piece of the sandwich simultaneously. They take little time to use, and there’s never a large mess. Egg makers only cook the egg in a round shape. They’re cheaper, so consider an egg maker if you don’t need your sandwich to be fancy.

only cook the egg in a round shape. They’re cheaper, so consider an egg maker if you don’t need your sandwich to be fancy. Multipurpose cookers come with multiple, varied plates to cook practically anything. It can be sandwiches or waffles or even omelets. They’re expensive, but they’re a better option if you like variety.

Size

Hamilton Beach offers two sizes of breakfast sandwich maker — single- and double-sandwich. The single-sandwich maker is 7.3 inches by 6.3 inches by 5.6 inches while the double-sandwich maker is 10.5 inches by 8 inches by 6 inches. Make sure you have the counter and storage space before you buy one. Don’t buy the double-sandwich maker if you know you won’t need the extra capacity.

Bundles

All of Hamilton Beach’s breakfast sandwich makers are frequently bundled with other Hamilton Beach products. Some of the bundled products include a panini press or a standard square sandwich maker. Other bundles pack several breakfast sandwich makers together so you can make an assembly line long enough to feed a large family.

When shopping bundles, double-check the standalone prices of each item. The bundle may cost the same as each piece put together rather than being discounted. In rare cases, you can find bundles that cost more than each item put together.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker

Timer

The best Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich makers include a timer with a loud alarm so you can set and forget your maker.

Nonstick coating

All Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich makers use a nonstick coating. If you’re considering a pre-owned maker, keep in mind that nonstick coatings wear out over time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker

The Hamilton Beach dual sandwich maker costs $43, the single sandwich maker with a timer costs $30 and the single sandwich maker without a timer costs $27.

Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker?

A. Before cleaning anything, make sure the maker is unplugged and all parts are completely cool. This can take as long as an hour. Once this step is done, you can chuck all of the removable pieces of your Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker into the dishwasher, as they’re all dishwasher-safe. The outside, however, requires a defter touch. You need to wipe the exterior clean with a slightly damp cloth and a touch of soap to remove any built-up grease. Also, make sure not to get the cord area wet.

Do I need to apply oil to my Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker’s cooking plates?

A. That comes down to your preferences. Most consumers find the nonstick coating on their sandwich makers to be good enough so as not to need the extra help. However, nonstick coatings can wear out with enough time and usage so they may eventually need it after all. Others dislike adding oil, either with a brush or with a spray can, because it adds extra mess to all of its pieces.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker With Timer

What you need to know: This double sandwich maker is perfect for starting the day with a full stomach.

What you’ll love: It takes only five minutes to cook both sandwiches, not accounting for preheating time. All the removable parts and cooking trays are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. A recipe book that runs the gamut from standard breakfast fare to keto- and paleo-inclusive ideas is included.

What you should consider: It takes up a fair amount of counter space and it doesn’t have the most attractive aesthetics if you want to leave it on the counter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Top Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker for the money

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

What you need to know: This is perfect for one-person households and meal preppers.

What you’ll love: It uses two bright LED lights to let you know when it’s on and when it’s finished preheating. Every surface is covered in a strong non-stick coating so there’s no need to add any extra oils. It comes in five colors, including black and red.

What you should consider: The exterior needs to be carefully washed by hand. It can take some practice to properly stack and cook your sandwich creations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker With Timer

What you need to know: It’s an upgraded version of the single sandwich maker for a few dollars more.

What you’ll love: It has all the same benefits and features as the dual-sandwich maker including a timer with a loud clear alarm so there’s no risk of accidental overcooking. You can use anything as a base so long as it fits, including bagels and biscuits.

What you should consider: The timer adds a few dollars to the price but isn’t necessary if you have other time-tracking means. It only comes in silver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

