Which batter dispenser is best?

It’s hard to keep surfaces clean when you’re working with a loose batter, but a batter dispenser can help you reclaim control when you bake. It has a narrow nozzle for filling muffin tins or spacing out pancakes without dripping batter everywhere. It’s also great for evenly spreading batter out.

Check out the MyLifeUnit Stainless Steel Pancake Batter Dispenser for a good-looking batter dispenser that’s made to last.

What to know before you buy a batter dispenser

How it works

A batter dispenser is like a measuring cup that releases its contents through a nozzle at the bottom instead of an opening at the top. You squeeze the handle to start dispensing, helping you to pour out batter mess-free. Many dispensers feature measurement lines on the side so you know exact amounts as you go.

Types of batter dispensers

The main section of a batter dispenser is constructed from plastic, stainless steel, glass or silicone.

Plastic : These are often clear, making it easier to see how much batter you’ve got left. Plastic is lightweight, inexpensive and dishwasher-safe.

: These are often clear, making it easier to see how much batter you’ve got left. Plastic is lightweight, inexpensive and dishwasher-safe. Stainless steel : These dispensers look modern and high-end. Some designs feature a measurement window so you can see how much batter you’re using. Stainless steel is the most expensive option.

: These dispensers look modern and high-end. Some designs feature a measurement window so you can see how much batter you’re using. Stainless steel is the most expensive option. Glass : These take the clear, measurement-lined look of plastic and give it a classy upgrade. It’s easy to clean, but less durable than plastic or stainless steel.

: These take the clear, measurement-lined look of plastic and give it a classy upgrade. It’s easy to clean, but less durable than plastic or stainless steel. Silicone: These are known as batter “pens” for their extra-narrow nozzles and versatility. They are great for tracing out fine lines of batter to create letters or shapes. Silicone is durable and flexible, but these dispensers don’t always include measurement lines on the side.

What it does

A batter dispenser works with the loose, smooth consistency of most baked-good batters. It’s best known for making pancakes but it’s great for muffins, cake, crepes, doughnuts and other loose batters. You can use it measure out sauce or for frosting cakes and cupcakes. Keep in mind that the thicker the batter, the slower the pour.

What to look for in a quality batter dispenser

Free-standing

You might not think about a batter dispenser having a flat base or stand, but the moment you want to put it down on the counter you’ll see why it matters. A base means you can place the dispenser flat on the counter without worrying about it rolling off the counter. It keeps the batter from leaking and keeps your workstation organized.

Precision nozzle

The whole point of a batter dispenser is to pour batter more accurately, so a precision nozzle is key. A silicone plug or stopper to cut off the supply of batter at a moment’s notice helps with that precision and keeps batter from dripping onto the counter.

Heat-resistant spout

If you’re using a plastic or silicone dispenser, look for a heat-resistant nozzle. This is important when it comes to pouring batter onto a hot surface such as a pan or griddle. A heat-resistant spout can come into contact with high temperatures without melting, warping or sealing itself shut.

Silicone plug

More and more batter dispensers have a silicone plug in the nozzle that automatically releases when you stop pouring. This keeps batter from spraying across a muffin tin or dripping on the counter when you put the dispenser down. A plug is not the same as a cap, which is used to close the nozzle completely between uses. The plug is triggered by the lever in the handle. You squeeze to open the plug and let go to close it.

How much you can expect to spend on a batter dispenser

A batter dispenser costs around $15-$30, while a plastic or silicone batter “pen” dispenser costs $10-$20.

Batter dispenser FAQ

Can you put pastry dough in a batter dispenser?

A. Don’t put dough in the dispenser. Pancake or brownie batter is usually the thickest batter a dispenser can handle, and even then not all dispensers are equipped for them. If you put pastry dough in a dispenser to squeeze out, it would just get stuck.

What’s a whisk ball?

A. A whisk ball is a small metal ball that floats inside a shaker bottle or batter dispenser. It’s designed to help blend the ingredients.

What’s the best batter dispenser to buy?

Top batter dispenser

MyLifeUnit Stainless Steel Pancake Batter Dispenser

What you need to know: Available in two sizes, this 8.5-inch-tall stainless steel batter dispenser comes with a metal stand. It holds up to 5 cups of batter.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and the handle is removable for easy storage. It has a silicone plug so it doesn’t drip, and it gives you great control as you pour. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It’s not great for thicker batters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top batter dispenser for the money

Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser

What you need to know: This 12.49-inch-tall free-standing plastic batter “pen” dispenser is shaped like a bottle with a whisk ball inside. It holds up to 4.5 cups of batter.

What you’ll love: The spout is heat-resistant. There’s a measurement line on the side. It’s reliable, easy to use and easy to rinse out. It’s top-rack dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: There’s a no automatic plug to keep it from dripping in between uses, but there is a cap to close the nozzle when you’re done.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Norpro Clear Batter Dispenser

What you need to know: This 7.5-inch-tall free-standing plastic batter dispenser is shaped like a measuring cup. It holds up to 4 cups of batter.

What you’ll love: It has a squeeze handle for starting and stopping the pour. Measurements are listed on the side. It can handle thick batter.

What you should consider: It isn’t very durable and it’s not dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

