Which citrus juicers are best?

There’s nothing like a sunny glass of freshly squeezed juice. It’s not just delicious — it’s also good for you. Packed with vitamin C and a luscious, tart flavor that wakes you up, this immune-boosting addition to any meal of the day is easy to achieve with a citrus juicer.

When juices are on the menu every day, the Breville Citrus Press Pro is the best option. It’s easy to operate and is compact on the counter.

What to know before you buy a citrus juicer

Electric vs. manual

Citrus juicers are available in electric or manual versions.

Electric: Electric juicers are efficient. You won’t have to wait long or exert much effort on sleepy mornings. They’re easy to use and very convenient when you want juice in a hurry. On the other hand, some electric juicers are so efficient that they also extract bitter compounds from the pith (the white inside of the citrus peel). They can also be noisy, and they cost more than a simple manual juicer.

Manual: A manual juicer extracts only sweet, delicious juice. You control the pressure and the extraction process, so you can avoid any bitter flavors. They’re generally very inexpensive, but commercial manual presses can cost as much as an electric press. You need to use a little elbow grease in a manual citrus juicer, which is something to consider if you want more convenience.

Size

If you’re juicing for one, you can invest in a single-serving citrus juicer, but large families need something larger. Look for juicers that extract into a pitcher for easily serving a crowd.

Power

More powerful juicers work faster and are often quieter than their less powerful counterparts. If your goal is quiet, powerful efficiency, look for juicers of 100 watts or more.

What to look for in a quality citrus juicer

Adjustable pulp settings

Because some people juice in order to avoid bits of fruit in their beverage, look for a juicer with adjustable pulp settings. These utilize a strainer to remove some or all of the pulp from your final glass.

Low settings should yield a smooth glass of juice, while higher settings allow much of the citrus pulp to remain in the juice.

Quiet operation

The last thing you want on a quiet morning is a noisy, clamorous juicer chugging away on the counter. Look for a juicer with an operation so quiet that you can hear the gurgle of your coffee brewing as you juice.

Dishwasher-safe

Although you should never put the motor housing in water or the dishwasher, all the other parts of your juicer should be dishwasher-safe. This includes the reamer or any blades or pitchers that hold the juice.

BPA-free

All plastic parts should be made of food-safe, BPA-free plastic. Citrus is acidic and can wear away any other kind of plastic, leading to potentially dangerous chemicals leaching into your morning juice.

In addition, metal parts should be made of stainless steel, not aluminum. Aluminum reacts with acidic foods and can impart an “off” taste to your juice.

How much you can expect to spend on a citrus juicer

On the low end, citrus juicers cost right around $20. If you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, expect to spend $200 or more.

Citrus juicer FAQ

How many fruits does it take to make one 8-ounce glass of juice?

A. Although it depends on the size of fruit, it takes approximately three oranges to make one 8-ounce glass of juice. One grapefruit will make one glass of juice, too. Looking for something more tart? It takes eight limes and four to six lemons per cup of juice.

Why not just drink store-bought juice?

A. When it comes to fruits and vegetables, the fresher, the better. Store-bought juice that’s pasteurized often sits on shelves for weeks or even months. During this time, the potency of vitamins and nutrients begins to diminish.

On the other hand, freshly squeezed juice retains 100% of its vitamins and nutrients. There’s no decrease in its nutritional value because it isn’t sitting on the shelf or in the fridge. Juicing at home is one of the best ways to extract the most nutrition out of your food.

What’s the best citrus juicer to buy?

Top citrus juicer

Breville Citrus Press Pro

What you need to know: This stylish citrus press looks great on the counter and is easy to use.

What you’ll love: The juicing cone fits citrus fruits of all sizes for maximum juice extraction. It’s die-cast stainless steel for durability. It has 110 watts of juicing power and comes with a 1-year warranty. It washes easily in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and some of the interior parts are plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top citrus juicer for the money

Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control Citrus Juicer

What you need to know: This juicer is best for people who prefer pulp-free juice.

What you’ll love: The reamer automatically reverses to get the most juice from each fruit. You can set how much pulp you want in your juice. The price is right, and the footprint on the counter is small. It comes in four colors. Its plastic parts are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It takes a little longer to produce juice, but its lower price point more than makes up for it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Big Boss Electric Citrus Juicer

What you need to know: This juicer makes a perfect pitcher of juice for up to three people.

What you’ll love: This comes in two color options and makes 5 cups of juice. It has two speeds and three pulp options: none, low and heavy. It has a strainer to separate seeds and pulp, and the juicer body acts as a pitcher.

What you should consider: This isn’t big enough for a large family.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

