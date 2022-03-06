Which large cutting boards are best?

A quality cutting board is an invaluable and essential tool for any kitchen. They are some of the most versatile products for cutting, slicing, mincing, dicing and more. Many even make great serving trays and plates. The best cutting boards will make using a knife a breeze and prepping any meal easy, and with a wide array of different materials and designs to choose from, there is a perfect option for everyone.

What to know before you buy a large cutting board

Materials

Perhaps the most popular option for large cutting boards is wood. Wooden cutting boards can be a variety of woods, including maple, walnut, bamboo and teak. These are excellent, sturdy boards that, with the proper care, can last a lifetime. Plastic boards are also a prevalent and cheaper option for many who do not need the obtrusiveness of a large wooden cutting board. The one downside of plastic boards is that it is easier to make cuts in plastic with sharp knives. Another option that is better for serving than actual cutting is tempered glass cutting boards. They look great, but many chefs recommend not using glass cutting boards for prep work because the hard surface can dull blades quickly.

Cutting board upkeep

Caring for large cutting boards is essential if you want the quality of the cutting board to last. For most wooden cutting boards, it is good to use olive oil or white vinegar after every use. This ensures that bacteria will not begin to grow on the board’s surface. Many plastic cutting boards are dishwasher safe, though it is important to note that they can warp over time due to the heat that dishwashers emit during the washing process.

Size

Large cutting boards are used to help prepare multiple foods at once, such as vegetables for a stew or soup. Additionally, thanks to their weight, they are pretty sturdy. Small boards tend to be more slippery than larger ones and are better for one-time jobs.

What to look for in a quality large cutting board

Durability

The durability of a large cutting board will depend primarily on its construction and how you take care of it. For most wooden cutting boards, if treated after every use, they can last for years. Many plastic cutting boards, though durable, will over time show knife cuts in the plastic due to repeated use.

Non-abrasive cutting boards

Non-abrasive cutting boards help ensure that cutting will be both clean and thorough. Some lower-quality cutting boards will leave splinters of wood or bits of plastic that come off due to the knife’s abrasion against the board’s materials. Finding a non-abrasive cutting board will keep parts of the board from getting into your food.

End-grain vs. edge-grain cutting boards

End-grain cutting boards are made by combining cross-section pieces of wood, creating a look where the ring of the wood can be visible. By contrast, an edge-grain board is cut with the wood grain, resulting in a smooth-looking finish provided by the long wood fibers. The primary difference between the two is that edge-grain boards are tougher on knives than end-grain boards.

How much you can expect to spend on a large cutting board

Most large cutting boards will cost under $100. This covers large cutting boards of all materials, including wood, plastic and bamboo. In this price range, there are options for quality cutting boards of composite wood. The most inexpensive cutting boards can even cost under $20. At higher price ranges, cutting boards can cost up to $200. These boards will most often be a high-quality wood, such as walnut, maple or another more refined material. These boards are known for their strength and durability.

Large cutting board FAQ

What are the toughest large cutting boards to use?

A. For many, the most challenging cutting boards to use are glass, marble or granite. This is because these surfaces are hard and tend to dull blades quickly.

How many cutting boards should I own?

A. Having different cutting boards for other jobs and foods is common. This is to avoid things like cross-contamination between foods like poultry and vegetables. Additionally, having cutting boards of different sizes can help you with various jobs.

What is the best large cutting board to buy?

Top large cutting board

John Boos Block Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board

What you need to know: This large cutting board by John Boos is a heavy-duty and durable board constructed with sturdy maple wood.

What you’ll love: It is a board made with professional-grade quality and reversible, meaning you can use it on both sides.

What you should consider: Users have reported it is easier to use once oiled and hand-washed between uses.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top large cutting board for the money

Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board

What you need to know: This cutting board set by Gorilla Grip comes with a set of three sizes, perfect for lighter cutting tasks.

What you’ll love: It features a non-porous construction with handles for easy portability. Additionally, it comes in several distinct colors.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that sharper knives can leave several cut marks on the surface.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Kikcoin Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards

What you need to know: These extra-large bamboo cutting boards by Kikcoin offer three chopping boards, perfect for various tasks.

What you’ll love: It features a thick and durable cross-hatched bamboo design making it perfect as a cutting board and a serving plate.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it carries an odor that you must wash off before the first use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

TeakHaus Edge Grain Teakwood 20×15 Inch Cutting Board

What you need to know: This TeakHaus cutting board is a table-ready board that looks fantastic in any kitchen.

What you’ll love: It has an attractive edge grain design that you can use on either side. It also features a juice canal.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it can come warped or chip over time with excessive use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Greener Chef Wood Bamboo Cutting Board – Set of 3

What you need to know: This Greener Chef bamboo cutting board pack of three offers versatility for an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes with three attractive cutting boards of different sizes, making it great for various jobs around the kitchen.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that these boards are prone to shedding splinters over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

