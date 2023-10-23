Starbucks introduces merry and bright holiday drinkware

Sure, it’s not even Halloween yet. But the holidays will be here before we know it — and Starbucks is getting ready with new reusable holiday cups for 2023. These merry and bright holiday designs include something for everyone, and they make great gifts for coffee and tea lovers. Look for them hitting shelves in Starbucks stores and online in the coming weeks.

Shop this article: Starbucks 2022 Holiday Jewel Venti 24-ounce Tumbler, Starbucks 2022 Holiday Mint Winter Woodland Color Change Tumbler, Starbucks 2022 Holiday Gradient Candy Cane Cold Cup Tumbler

Reusable holiday cups from Starbucks this year

This year’s holiday cup offerings include the new Iridescent Winter White Cold Cup, which is perfect for iced beverages all year round. This cup comes in 24-ounce and 16-ounce sizes and as an ornament you can hang on your tree.

Another new design this year is the Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cup, which also comes in 24- and 16-ounce sizes and as an ornament.

To add a fun pop of color to your hot beverages, pick up the Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug, which catches the light in fun colors. It’s available in one 14-ounce size.

Or, for another fun way to enjoy a hot beverage, grab the six-pack of 16-ounce Color Changing Hot Cups. They come in a variety of colors, and each one transforms into a new color once a hot beverage is poured in.

For taking your drinks on the go with plenty of holiday cheer, the new Ribbon Tumbler is available in three fun colors: Lime Green, Bubblegum Pink and Icicle Blue.

And finally, enjoy a peppermint mocha from the Peppermint Pink Prism Mug, inspired by one of our favorite holiday treats.

You can still get Starbucks holiday cups from Christmases past

If none of this year’s designs catch your eye, Amazon has tons of holiday cups from 2022 still available.

Starbucks 2022 Holiday Jewel Venti 24-ounce Tumbler

This venti-size cold cup is in Starbucks’ 2022 jewel design in red. It includes a lid and straw — all in the same textured, light-catching jewel material — plus the Starbucks logo, similar to the plastic cold cups used in-store.

Starbucks 2022 Holiday Mint Winter Woodland Color Change Tumbler

This festive, venti-size cold cup features a holiday light design with a matching lid and straw that make it easy to take your favorite coffee and tea beverages on the go. It’s also color-changing, so when you add a drink, you can watch it change like magic.

Starbucks 2022 Holiday Gradient Candy Cane Cold Cup Tumbler

This tumbler brings all kinds of holiday cheer with its candy cane-inspired design that sparkles in a gradient from bright red to glittering gold.

Starbucks Acrylic 2022 Holiday Blue Green Berry Corsage Color Change Tumbler

This blue and green venti-size tumbler features a berry and floral corsage-inspired design with a matching lid and straw. It’s also another color-changing cup, so when you add your favorite drink, it comes with a festive holiday surprise.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.