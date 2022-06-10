Which round dining table is best?

Round dining tables give you plenty of seating space, making them great for kitchens or small dining areas. They also encourage group conversation because everyone can talk to each other more easily than if you sat at a long, rectangular table.

If you’re set on this dining table style but aren’t sure which to buy, learning more about round tables will help. The Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Ebbert Trestle Dining Table is the top choice, thanks to its attractive design and durability.

What to know before you buy a round dining table

Materials

Dining tables can be made from a range of materials. Some are constructed entirely from one material, while others use a combination of two or more.

Solid wood: This classic material looks good for dining tables and is generally durable. That said, not all solid wood tables are created equal. Tabletops can range from thick and sturdy to thin and flimsy. Just because you find a wood table, it doesn’t mean it will be great.

This classic material looks good for dining tables and is generally durable. That said, not all solid wood tables are created equal. Tabletops can range from thick and sturdy to thin and flimsy. Just because you find a wood table, it doesn’t mean it will be great. Engineered wood: Engineered wood is a mixture of wood products bound together and then finished with a coating of laminate or wood veneer. This makes it looks like real wood. While engineered wood is usually less sturdy than solid wood, a high-quality engineered wood table will feel more stable than a low-quality solid wood one.

Engineered wood is a mixture of wood products bound together and then finished with a coating of laminate or wood veneer. This makes it looks like real wood. While engineered wood is usually less sturdy than solid wood, a high-quality engineered wood table will feel more stable than a low-quality solid wood one. Glass: You can find round dining tables with glass tabletops, usually with metal legs. It gives tables a contemporary look and is tempered for strength, so it feels solid and durable.

You can find round dining tables with glass tabletops, usually with metal legs. It gives tables a contemporary look and is tempered for strength, so it feels solid and durable. Metal: While you can find a handful of all-metal dining tables, many manufacturers use metal as a leg material. You can pair it with a wood or glass tabletop.

Size

It’s easier to choose the right size table if you know how many it will seat comfortably. Remember that “comfortable” seating leaves around 6 inches between chairs. This means you can squeeze in an extra one to three diners, depending on the size of the table and chairs and the location of the table legs.

36-inch diameter: A 36-inch table can comfortably seat three

A 36-inch table can comfortably seat three 42-inch diameter: A 42-inch table can comfortably seat five

A 42-inch table can comfortably seat five 48-inch diameter: A 48-inch table can comfortably seat six

A 48-inch table can comfortably seat six 54-inch diameter: A 54-inch table can comfortably seat seven

A 54-inch table can comfortably seat seven 60-inch diameter: A 60-inch table can comfortably seat eight

What to look for in a quality round dining table

Legs

Round tables either have four legs or a single central pedestal leg. Pedestal legs are less likely to get in the way of dining chairs, so they’re great if you want the freedom to squeeze extra diners around your table.

Color or finish

You can find dining tables in various natural wood finishes and painted wood hues. Plus, those with metal parts offer various finishes, such as gold, chrome or bronze.

Drop leaf

You can fold down a drop leaf table on either one or both sides. They’re great for small spaces or for expanding dining options for a bigger crowd.

How much you can expect to spend on a round dining table

You can find basic round tables for around $150-$250. High-end round tables from popular home design brands can cost $2,500 plus. However, you can find some extremely solid midrange options for around $400-$700.

Round dining table FAQ

How much room do you need around a round dining table?

A. You should have at least 24 inches from the nearest wall. This gives diners enough room to maneuver their chairs so they can sit down and get up comfortably.

If you’re short on space, you can always position a drop table against a wall and only pull it out as needed.

Do round tables save space?

A. A round table takes up roughly the same amount of space as a square table. This is due to its length and width, which are the same as the round table’s diameter. However, by taking away the corners, you have more usable space around the table. You can often comfortably fit five to six people around a round table of a similar size to a square table that seats four.

What’s the best round dining table to buy?

Top round dining table

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Ebbert Trestle Dining Table

What you need to know: Made from solid rubberwood, this table looks great and feels solid.

What you’ll love: It has a 48-inch diameter, which offers plenty of dining room without being too huge. You can choose between black and natural ash finishes. The crossbuck pedestal base is on-trend with a timeless appeal.

What you should consider: Some buyers don’t like the rustic look of the grain.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top round dining table for the money

International Concepts Round Dual Drop Leaf Pedestal Table

What you need to know: With a double drop leaf, it’s a perfect choice for small spaces.

What you’ll love: You can choose from 13 colors and finishes, including ash white, oak and espresso. It’s made from solid rubberwood. Assembly is extremely straightforward. The pedestal base doesn’t get in the way of dining chairs.

What you should consider: The tabletop is fairly thin, so it doesn’t feel as sturdy as more expensive tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Greyleigh Abasi Pedestal Dining Table

What you need to know: This table’s rustic pine finish looks great with a range of decorative styles.

What you’ll love: It looks and feels extremely sturdy. The crossbuck pedestal looks great and provides plenty of support for the tabletop. It comes in three diameters: 48, 54 and 72 inches.

What you should consider: It’s partly made from engineered wood rather than 100% solid wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.