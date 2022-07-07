IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — We’ve reached the point of Summer where vacations are in full swing, but during this time, police want to warn homeowners they could easily become a target for burglars while they’re away. There are important guidelines to follow so you and your neighbors can point out suspicious activity.

The simplest things from mail piling up, to no lights on for days can easily be picked up by criminals that you’re not home, and so it’s less likely to catch them in the act. However, if you communicate with trusted neighbors, there are ways to keep your home protected.

So far this summer, Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird hasn’t noticed an uptick in break-ins. In order to keep it that way, he advises you to avoid things outside your home being out of order so it’s not obvious you’re gone.

“Lights aren’t on for several days, mail is piling up in the mailboxes or newspapers piling up for those that still get them,” Chief Laird warned. “Just no activity in the area and long grass not being mowed in a few days.”

He said it’s important to make a checklist of what needs to be locked and how to set the alarm properly before you leave, then make it seem there’s still activity around the home by keeping some areas lit.

“Making sure that lights are on in the house,” Chief Laird continued. “Putting timers on is a great idea and vary it throughout the house. Somebody walking down driveways looking in windows are the obvious ones. People walking in the neighborhood you’ve never seen before.”

For more than 50 years, Bob Malone has called Eagle Heights Neighborhood home. Over the years, he added double locking systems to all of his doors, including an automatic alarm system for the house and garage that is activated every time they’re away.

“We’ve added extra locks in the garage because they weren’t good,” Malone said. “And the house locks were replaced as we got new doors. Security system is always activated.”

Malone’s neighbor Clara Marchese walks her dog up and down the street almost daily. She explained the community has a communication system so people can look after everyone’s property when they’re gone and know when something is wrong.

“We will take in neighbor’s mail or stop the mail,” Marchese said. “But sometimes when I take out the dog, I’ll look around the house to see if things are ok. And if we see cars there at odd hours then that’s things we’ll look for.”

Chief Alan Laird added in Irondequoit and certain other cities you can call the local police department and request an officer go by and check on your property throughout the time you’re gone.

Police also advise you to avoid publicly posting a lot on social media about where you’re going and how long you’ll be gone or telling people you don’t know your vacation plans.