ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Holidays here, many shoppers are expecting to both receive and send a number of packages. Unfortunately, thieves have their eyes set on those incoming deliveries, too.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service records mail theft complaints annually. The latest numbers show almost 300,000 mail theft reports filed over the last year.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s important to keep things well-lit outside. They encourage purchasing a camera, and always being aware of your surroundings.

One safety measure homeowners always forget about? The bushes outside.

“Have those trimmed back, you want a nice neat bush outside your window so that you can see the package be delivered,” Deputy Brendan Hurley with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. “So that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. “

He also said scammers are running rampant this time of year. His advice? Don’t answer the phone if you don’t know who’s calling.