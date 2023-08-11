Essential items for summer sleeping

It’s not your imagination. When you’re hot, it’s harder to fall asleep, and this can make for some restless summer nights. To help you get the sleep you need throughout the warmer seasons, items such as cooling sheets and fans are must-haves. Here’s a list of products that can help you keep that core temperature down so you can get some sleep.

Why hotter temperatures make it harder to sleep

Body functions are not constant; they fluctuate throughout the day. For instance, blood pressure is often highest in the afternoon. Body temperature is similar. It rises while you’re awake and active, but drops a few hours before bedtime. When your core body temperature drops, you feel sleepy. That’s why you feel drowsy after leaving a hot tub or taking a hot shower. If you’re relaxing in bed but your body temperature remains high, it can keep you from falling asleep.

How does the body cool itself?

In order to maintain normal metabolic function, the human body must operate at a fairly consistent core temperature. To keep from overheating, you sweat. As the moisture evaporates from your skin, it cools your body. If anything keeps the sweat from evaporating, your body cannot cool itself and you won’t have the best night’s sleep.

How to get a better night’s rest in hot weather

The best way to keep your body’s core temperature at a comfortable level is to keep the ambient temperature in your bedroom at a comfortable level. If that isn’t possible, increasing air circulation with a fan to encourage evaporation is another very effective strategy that can keep your body temperature lower during the night. Lastly, it’s essential to wear clothing and use sheets that help wick away sweat and promote air exchange so your skin can “breathe” and your body can remain comfortable while you sleep.

Best products to help you stay cool at night

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier/Heater/Fan

With this high-end device, you won’t only stay cool in the summer but warm in the winter. Additionally, with the unit’s fully sealed high-efficiency particulate air filter, you can breathe purified air all year long. You can also program this Dyson to ensure it only runs when you need it.

Sold by Amazon

Hunter Fan Company Builder Deluxe Ceiling Fan

A ceiling fan provides a gentle breeze that promotes evaporation. This model has quiet performance with its Whisper Wind feature and easy pull chain operation. The included downrods let you place this fan at an ideal height for any room.

Sold by Amazon

Comfort Spaces Queen Cooling Sheets

These sheets are made with a proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric. This means they’re breathable and wick away sweat, so you can have a cooler night’s sleep. The deep elastic pockets can cover mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

Sold by Amazon

Vornado 630 Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

This portable Vornado fan has three controls, allowing you to dial in your comfort without effort. The deep-pitched blades can move air up to 70 feet, ensuring circulation throughout the entire room for maximum sleeping comfort. By using the adjustable tilt, you can direct the airflow to exactly where you need it.

Sold by Amazon

Cherrydew Women’s Bamboo Pajama Shorts Set

You need comfortable clothing to have a proper night’s rest. This bamboo shorts set is blended with Spandex to give you a relaxed, stretchy fit. The pajamas are softer and cooler than cotton, and they’re machine-washable for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi PAC EX360LVYN Portable Air Conditioner

If you want to be certain you’ll have a comfortable night’s sleep, a portable air conditioner is the best way to go. This model is big enough to cool rooms up to 500 square feet. The advanced sensing monitors control the unit’s intensity, delivering enough cold air to make sure you feel it, no matter where you are in the room.

Sold by Amazon

Cool Attic Two-Speed Whole House Attic Fan

If you’re unaware of how they work, an attic fan is a whole-house solution that removes the stagnant warm air in your home and replaces it with fresh cooler air from outside. It’s particularly effective in the evening, so it provides maximum relief while you sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

This oscillating fan is 42 inches tall, has three speeds and a large base for stability. The built-in handle makes it easy to position where you want, while the 60-degree oscillation makes sure the breeze will find and cool you all night long, no matter where you are.

Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Cotton Sheets

These sheets are made from skin-friendly cotton. The more you wash them, the softer they get. They’re breathable and have exceptional moisture-wicking capabilities that provide cooling comfort, even for hot sleepers. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Sold by Amazon

Bionaire Twin Window Fan

A window fan is an excellent way to replace the hot air inside your bedroom with cooler air so you can sleep more comfortably. The dual fans in this model can draw in fresh outdoor air while pushing stuffy indoor air outside. The built-in digital thermostat monitors air temperature to shut off the fan when it’s not needed, saving you money on your energy bill.

Sold by Amazon

Hydro Flask

When you sweat, you lose precious fluids that need to be replaced so your body can continue operating at peak efficiency. This Hydro Flask keeps your beverage cold all night long, so you can stay hydrated. It’s dishwasher-safe and has a slip-free coating to give you a firm grip.

Sold by Amazon

