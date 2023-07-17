How to save on utilities in summer

We’re all looking for ways to cut costs anywhere it’s convenient, and consumption of energy in our homes is a great place to look for energy- and cash-saving strategies.

As temperatures begin to rise, so does our energy consumption, which leads to higher utility bills as our air conditioning system becomes a refuge from soaring temps and as we begin doing more hiking and swimming, which can lead to more showers. The results can be costly.

Here are tips to save energy and money this summer while staying cool, comfortable and enjoying the summer activities you love.

Use fans instead of air conditioning

Fans are a small investment that can save you a lot over time. While an air conditioner is a surefire way to cool down your space, a fan uses about 1/60th of the energy and can drastically cut down your bill.

Fans don’t actually cool the air, but rather circulate it, which makes a room feel several degrees cooler by banishing stagnant heat. You can use a fan in combination with your AC to turn your thermostat up and still keep your space cool.

Spend time outside

Open your windows to keep cool at night

Take advantage of the physics of temperature flow and save cash by turning off your AC at night and opening up the windows.

During the day when it’s typically hotter outside, keeping your windows and blinds closed is the best way to keep cool air in and hot air out. At night, however, the temperature outside drops and is likely cooler than your home’s internal temperature. Use this to your benefit by cutting off the AC and cooling your home for free at night by opening the windows. Just don’t forget to close them back up when you wake up in the morning.

Swap your incandescent bulbs for LEDs

Unplug devices

Devices that aren’t in use but are still plugged in could be sucking up energy. Unplug chargers, lamps, computers, TVs and other electronics when you’re not using them to reduce your consumption.

Use less hot water

Water usage tends to increase in the summer months as we begin watering our gardens and enjoying other outdoor activities, like hiking, which leads to more showers. You can cut down on your water usage while still enjoying your typical summer activities in a number of ways.

Garden smarter

If you’re watering your plants in the middle of the day when the sun is highest in the sky, much of the water you’re spraying on your plants is evaporating before it has a chance to reach their roots.

Invest in low-flow water fixtures

Wash your clothes in cold water

Your washing machine consumes the most energy heating up water. An easy cost-saving fix is to simply wash your clothes in cold water. Not only does it save you a lot of money on utilities — up to $200 a year — it also extends the life of your clothing.

