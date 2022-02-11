Which mold stain removers are best?

Mold stains on indoor and outdoor surfaces are common problems that many people have to deal with in and around the home. The longer the mold stains are there, the harder they will be to get rid of. This is because mold penetrates deeper into porous surfaces as it grows.

If you’ve tried regular household cleaners to get rid of mold, you may have noticed that often, they aren’t effective. Thankfully, there are dedicated mold cleaners that get the job done without all the elbow grease on your part.

What causes mold to grow in a home

Mold is a living organism and, as such, it requires a few things to grow. These include:

Spores

A type of food: This can be anything from fruits and meats to drywall, wood and even grout.

Oxygen

Moisture

Since most of these things are unavoidable in a home, moisture should be your main focus, as this is the only thing you have some control over.

Mold doesn’t need a lot of moisture to grow. Even a small amount, such as high humidity outdoors, condensation constantly dripping off the inside of a window or steam inside of a bathroom can cause mold in a home. To avoid the growth of mold, your best bet is to try and keep moisture in the air and on surfaces to a minimum. You should also regularly clean surfaces that have the potential to grow mold. If you are already past that point though and dealing with mold stains, it’s time to turn to a dedicated mold stain remover.

Dangers of mold exposure

Mold isn’t just unsightly; it has the very real potential to be harmful to the health of anyone living inside the home. This is because the spores often become airborne, where they can be inhaled by people and animals. According to the Mayo Clinic, this can lead to allergic reactions, infections, headaches, lung irritation and potentially even more serious mold-related illnesses.

The best mold stain remover for your home

Best overall mold stain remover

RMR-86 Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover Spray

This highly effective mold stain remover can be used on nearly any kind of surface, including brick, grout, vinyl, ceramic and wood. It deeply penetrates the surface to reach tough stains, and it takes just 15 seconds to work. Best of all, it requires no scrubbing. Simply spray it on and watch the stains fade away.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best biodegradable mold stain remover

Wet and Forget Moss Mold Mildew and Algae Stain Remover

A top choice for outdoor use, Wet and Forget is both a stain remover and preventive treatment that can be used on your roof, walls, rugs, windows and patio furniture. It comes as a concentrate that you mix with water, making it an economical option. The downside is that it can take several months to show results.

Sold by Amazon

Best bathroom mold stain remover

Krud Kutter Mold and Mildew Stain Remover

Krud Kutter Mold and Mildew Stain Remover is a nontoxic, water-based formula that gets the job done in about five minutes and leaves behind a pleasant floral scent afterward. Since it removes stains without the use of harsh chemicals, it is a smart choice for poorly ventilated bathrooms and food prep areas.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best foaming mold stain remover

CLR Mold & Mildew Clear

Thanks to its foaming action, this product is particularly effective against old and stubborn mold stains, though it does sometimes require a second application to completely remove them. Just spray it on, let it sit for about 10 minutes and wipe clean. It can be used on a variety of surfaces and meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Products Standards.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best hard and soft surface mold stain remover

Star Brite Mildew Stain Remover

Whether you need to remove mold from upholstery or hard, nonporous surfaces, Star Brite’s Mildew Stain Remover is ready to help. Thanks to its chelating agents and surfactants, it can lift away old stains and cut through grease, but it’s best suited for well-ventilated areas because it contains buffered bleach.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor mold stain remover

Moldex Mold, Mildew & Algae Stain Remover

Moldex can help you remove mold stains from your deck, roof, awnings and other large interior or exterior surfaces. It attaches to a hose for easy application and a single bottle covers up to 4,000 square feet, so you get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s color-safe for fabrics and won’t harm your plants too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best ceramic, tile and grout mold stain remover

Mold Armor Mold and Mildew Killer with Quick Stain Remover

As a bleach-based formula, Mold Armor can kill most types of household bacteria, making it a suitable all-purpose cleaner for bathrooms and other hard nonporous surfaces in the home. It works fast, taking care of most germs, fungus and bacteria in under a minute, and also prevents the growth of mold for up to two months after each application.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best mold preventer for hard-to-reach surfaces

Concrobium Mold Control

Concrobium won’t help you get rid of old mold stains, but it can help prevent future ones. It is a VOC-free aerosol spray that gets deep into cracks, crevices and other hard-to-reach areas, like under sinks and behind furniture. It eliminates musty odors and destroys mold spores at their roots. You can use it on both hard surfaces, including tile, drywall, and wood, and fabrics.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

