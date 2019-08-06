Bookshelves

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Westmoreland man allegedly threatens girlfriend at gunpoint
Top Stories
Making gift returns? Here’s how to make the process easier
Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site
Sudan officials say defunct mine collapses, kills 38 people
Cortland woman caught hiding knives in a teddy bear at Philadelphia airport
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Penfield girls basketball wins nail-biter over Albany
Video
Top Stories
Kearney’s Kaia Goode is our Player of the Week
Video
McKenzie rises to occasion with career performances against Patriots
Video
Bills win in Foxboro is best of McDermott era
Video
Buffalo Gameday Recap: McKenzie, offensive line lead Bills over Patriots
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Rochester restaurant owner competing in new Guy Fieri show on Food Network
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Snow showers overnight
Video
Top Stories
Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for NyQuil theft
Video
Done with your Christmas tree? Here’s why you should recycle
Video
Two RIT grads part of production team for ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’
Video
‘Needles and Threads’ club at Legacy Erie Station makes warm clothes for charity
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Food For Families
What’s Good
Top Stories
Rochester restaurant owner competing in new Guy Fieri show on Food Network
Top Stories
Brighton schools address dropping ‘Jingle Bells’ song over historical ‘blackface’ roots
‘Needles and Threads’ club at Legacy Erie Station makes warm clothes for charity
Video
Rochester church community holds vigil after Christmas fire
Video
Local Medal of Honor recipient, Gary Beikirch has died at 74
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Bookshelves
Books to read in the new year
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day
Video
Rochester restaurant and bakery owner competing in new Guy Fieri show on Food Network
Driver charged with DWI after rollover crash near Scottsville in Chili
Video
Brighton schools address dropping ‘Jingle Bells’ song over historical ‘blackface’ roots
Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword
Rochester police cancel alert for missing vulnerable adult
Video
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Video
1,401 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in 3 days, 18 new deaths, 8.9% positivity rate
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Snow showers overnight
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center