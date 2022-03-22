Which iron supplement for women is best?

Iron supplements for women can be used to treat a wide variety of conditions or combat a long list of symptoms. However, it can be difficult to know what kind of iron supplement to take due to the sheer volume of both name-brand and off-brand options.

Thankfully, there’s one option that covers a wide base of issues for an affordable price: the Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron. The best part is you only need to take one of these pills a day.

What to know before you buy an iron supplement for women

Types of iron supplements

There are many kinds of iron that can be found in iron supplements, but a few kinds are found more often than most.

Ferrous: Ferrous iron is the most commonly used iron in supplements. It is reasonably affordable and offers high absorption rates. However, this can lead to more intense digestive side effects. There are many subvarieties of ferrous iron, and they all have different efficacy rates.

What to look for in a quality iron supplement for women

Elemental iron

Elemental iron is the iron that your body is actually able to utilize, and it is different from the total amount of iron contained in any given supplement. The higher the level of elemental iron in a supplement, the more iron your body will absorb. There must still be a balance of elemental iron to total iron, so ask your doctor what will work best for you.

No digestive side effects or limited digestive side effects

Digestive issues are a common side effect of iron supplements. Two factors increase your risk of these side effects: taking multiple iron supplements and high doses. If you require large amounts of iron, there are some iron supplements that are specially designed to limit or prevent these issues.

How much you can expect to spend on an iron supplement for women

Iron supplements for women can be found in per-bottle costs of as little as $5 or as expensive as $40 or more. However, the per-serving cost is a better indicator of overall value. Per-serving costs range from as low as 5 cents to as high as $1.

Iron supplement for women FAQ

How can I tell if I’m iron deficient?

A. Iron deficiency can rear its head in different ways. The most common sign of iron deficiency is exhaustion coupled with general weakness and fatigue. Other common symptoms include difficulty breathing, an increased heart rate, headaches, cold extremities, hair loss and the inability to concentrate. If you suspect you’re iron deficient, speak with your doctor and have some tests done. Excess levels of iron can become life-threatening, so you should never take iron supplements of any kind without speaking to your doctor first.

What can cause iron deficiency in women?

A. There are many factors that may lead a woman to become iron deficient. The most common causes are heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy and lactation. Pregnancy can be especially hard on women’s iron content because their body is working to produce red blood cells for themselves and the fetus. Dietary restrictions can also lead to decreased iron levels, especially diets which exclude meats. Heavy athletic activity, regular donation of blood and the consequences of certain medications round out the most common causes of iron deficiency.

What’s the best iron supplement for women to buy?

Top iron supplement for women

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron

What you need to know: Garden of Life is a well-known supplement brand, and their iron supplement for women continues their high-quality trend.

What you’ll love: You only need to take one pill per day, and they are easy to swallow. Very few consumers reported digestive issues while taking this iron supplement. These supplements use wholly organic ingredients that comply with most dietary restrictions.

What you should consider: Some users noted that they can leave a bitter taste in your mouth for some time after taking them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top iron supplement for women for the money

Nature’s Bounty Gentle Iron Capsules

What you need to know: This very affordable iron supplement for women contains many helpful ingredients besides iron.

What you’ll love: Folic acid and vitamins B12 and C combine with the iron to promote blood health and increase energy levels. Additionally, this supplement contains no preservatives or genetically modified ingredients.

What you should consider: A few consumers had problems with indigestion and heartburn when taking these iron supplements, even when taken with food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Now Foods Double Strength Iron

What you need to know: If you require a large amount of iron, this is the perfect supplement for you.

What you’ll love: This iron supplement for women uses Ferrochel iron, which means it absorbs quickly and limits the risk of digestive issues. The capsules fully comply with vegetarian and vegan dietary restrictions. They are kosher and contain no genetically modified ingredients.

What you should consider: There are a few reports of this iron supplement causing some minor constipation. The type of iron used won’t work for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

