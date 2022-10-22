ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flu season has begun. As the sniffles and sick days ramp up, the New York State Health Coordinator (NYSHC) has created an interactive graphic to help keep the community up-to-date on flu cases across the state.

As COVID-19 continues to stay put in the rearview mirror, flu season has settled back into it’s usual status as nothing more than an inconvenient few days for most people.

And while health experts are letting up on the last vestiges of masking (the CDC no longer recommends universal masking, even in hospitals), experts across the board continue to push vaccines as the best preventative care for the flu — especially for seniors.

For many people, the flu means little more than a few miserable days in bed. But for high-risk populations — such as pregnant, older, or immunocompromised members of the community — the flu can result in hospitalization, and sometimes carries a risk of death, according to the CDC.

Whether you’re at-risk or just interested in the data, NYSHC has created a visual tool to track cases across the 2022-2023 flu season. As of October 15, there have been a little under 1700 cases this season, which began in October.

The data, which the website says updates every Friday at 5 p.m., is comprised of cases that were reported to the Department of Health that meet a standardized definition of the flu. It currently shows 16 cases in Monroe County, which is 2.16 cases per 100,000 people.

The data also allows viewers to look at the overall season, and compare the current season with previous.

The week of Saturday, October 7 to Saturday, October 15 (New York State Health Coordinator)

For the most up-to-date data, click here to see the flu tracker.