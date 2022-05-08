Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
68°
Rochester
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Economy
Crime
Education
Automotive News
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Apple discontinues the iPod touch: ‘Available while …
Top Stories
Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries
Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel disappearance …
Video
Weather forecast: More, please!
Video
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new …
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
College Sports
National Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Sports Video
Top Stories
Bills dominant favorite in Super Bowl champion betting
Top Stories
Sabres have 5% chance at #1 in NHL Draft Lottery …
Pittsford’s Wilmot is Player of the Week
Video
Amerks confident ahead of playoff series against …
Video
Rush-Henrietta girls lacrosse scores six unanswered …
Video
Video Center
All Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Songs From Studio B
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Sports Video
Press Conferences
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: More, please!
Video
Top Stories
Visually impaired Hilton senior builds scooter with …
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Erina Guilfoil!
Video
First quarter housing in Greater Rochester: Trending …
Video
New York’s longest serving inmate who murdered 14-year-old …
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Real Estate
Consumer Reports
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Tourism
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination NY
First Responders Spotlight
What’s Good
News 8 Celebrates
News 8 Celebrates Submissions
Lilac Festival
Top Stories
Free Seneca Park Zoo tickets available for Rochester’s …
Video
Top Stories
Fairport Baptist Homes files for bankruptcy
Video
Lilac Festival visitor guide: Everything you need …
Photo gallery: 2022 Lilac Festival
Gallery
Rochester students, parents rally for education equity …
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Please enter a search term.
Umbrellas
Best sun parasols
Top Umbrellas Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
How a tipster spotted escaped inmate and officer
Person of interest in Drexel disappearance arrested
New York’s longest serving inmate granted parole
Total lunar eclipse to grace our sky this weekend
Police investigate shooting in Rochester
Cops handcuff mom selling fruit in BK subway station
Tom Reed resigns from Congress
RPD plans new tactics on streets with most violence