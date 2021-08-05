Best gaming monitors under $200

Some monitors include useful USB hubs, which allow a user to connect keyboards, mice or other USB-powered devices straight into the monitor rather than into the PC case itself.

Best affordable gaming monitors

PC gaming has remained popular for years for its high-quality hardware and superior immersive graphics. But in order to complete a great PC setup, you’ll need a great PC gaming monitor to keep you fully engaged. There are several factors to think about when purchasing a gaming monitor. Since a variety of brands make many different models of gaming monitors, it’ll be easy to find the best monitor for your needs without breaking the bank.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming monitor

Refresh rate

The most significant thing to consider when looking at gaming monitors is the display’s refresh rate. Essentially, the refresh rate in a given monitor refers to how quickly it can refresh or replace the frames on the screen. Measured in hertz (Hz), a monitor’s refresh rate will determine how smooth the display looks while gaming, and can significantly reduce the lag when playing online games. Many serious PC gamers elect to go with monitors that have a frame rate of 120 or 165 Hz. The casual gamer may be able to get away with monitors with a 60 or 75 Hz refresh rate—they’ll just have a slightly less immersive gaming experience.

Screen resolution

A monitor’s screen resolution refers to the number of pixels that can fit into a given area of the screen. The larger a monitor’s resolution, the sharper and cleaner a display looks, so the higher the resolution, the better. Resolution is typically displayed using two numbers, which represent the size of the monitor screen in pixels. The most common resolution for a computer monitor, 1920 x 1080, is the lowest resolution a gamer will want for their monitor. Many gamers prefer an even larger resolution, such as 2560 x 1080, for optimal display.

Size

Another major factor to consider when looking at gaming monitors is the overall size of a given display. The larger a monitor’s display size is, the better and more immersive the gaming experience will be. While you can sometimes find monitors that are as large as TVs, most modern gaming monitors run between 20 inches and 32 inches large, with 27 inches the most common size. It’s important to remember that these measurements are taken diagonally, from a monitor’s lower to upper opposing corners, or vice versa.

Five best gaming monitors under $200

Best of the best gaming monitor under $200

GIGABYTE G27FC A 27-Inch Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor

Our take: This affordable gaming monitor includes a large, 27-inch curved display, a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and an impressive 165 Hz refresh rate, all at a fairly reasonable price tag.

What we like: This is a great value for the price. Additional features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, zero-lag gaming, and tilt and height adjustments.

What we dislike: Some users have encountered difficulties with this company’s customer service.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Best bang for your buck gaming monitor under $200

Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch Widescreen Monitor

Our take: If your gaming preferences allow for a monitor with only a 60 Hz refresh rate, this reliable widescreen monitor from Acer offers a beautiful display at a fair price.

What we like: Acer’s monitor offers a 23.8-inch screen, 4ms response time and a 1920x 1080 resolution.

What we dislike: The response time is slower compared to other gaming computer monitors.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Best curved gaming monitor under $200

MSI Full HD FreeSync 24-Inch Curved Non-Glare Gaming Monitor

Our take: This affordable gaming monitor operates at a 75 GHz refresh rate, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also offers an extra-wide viewing angle to easily adjust positions during long gaming sessions.

What we like: Not only does this screen have a true color display, but it also is made to reduce glare. It’s a steal for the price at a size of 24 inches.

What we dislike: Some users have pointed out that this screen does not rotate.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Best gaming monitor under $200 with built-in speakers

Sceptre 20-Inch Ultra-Thin Gaming Monitor with Built-In Speakers

Our take: If a slightly smaller monitor is acceptable, this highly affordable monitor from Sceptre features built-in speakers and a 75 Hz refresh rate for a quality monitor that is half the price of some other models.

What we like: This model’s ultra-thin LED design takes up little room on any desk. It has a 170-degree viewing angle if used horizontally, or 160 degrees if used vertically.

What we dislike: This model is most suitable for those looking to upgrade in the future, as it only features a 1600 x 900 resolution.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Best upgrade gaming monitor

Sceptre Curved 27-Inch QHD Gaming Monitor with Built-In Speakers

Our take: Even though it’s a bit more expensive than some gaming monitor units, this curved display offers an impressive array of features for the price.

What we like: The monitor has super-fast 1 ms response time for reduced lag and also eliminates motion blur.

What we dislike: Some users reported that this model had fragile construction.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Zachary Visconti writes for BestReviews.

