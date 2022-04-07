Which Canon DSLR camera is best?

In the age of smartphones, digital cameras can seem like a thing of the past. However, if you’re serious about taking pictures or video, a DSLR camera is a must. And there’s no better way to get into high-tech cameras than by sticking to a trusted brand like Canon. Canon offers a wide range of DSLR cameras for novices and professionals alike.

This Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Memory Card Bundle is a great option, and it features the renowned EOS 5D Mark IV body as well as a bonus memory card.

What to know before you buy a Canon DSLR camera

What is a DSLR camera?

People throw around the term DSLR a lot, but few know much about digital single-lens reflex cameras. DSLRs use a swinging mirror to filter images into the camera’s sensor, thus capturing a digital still that’s saved to your memory card. Don’t confuse this with mirrorless cameras, which let light pass directly through to the sensor. DSLR cameras offer more access to lenses, easier-to-use viewfinders and better pictures.

Use

How you plan to use your Canon DSLR camera will help determine which camera is right for you. If you need it for professional use, you may want one of the higher-end cameras with a few lenses to keep on hand. However, you can also expect to spend a lot more on these. Alternatively, if you’re a hobby photographer just starting out or want to upgrade to a better camera, you might consider some of the more affordable options.

Full-frame vs. APS-C sensors

You can buy DSLR cameras with two different types of sensors. The most common sensor is a full-frame, which takes photos the same size as a classic 35-millimeter camera. The other sensor type you can find in a DSLR is an APS-C image sensor. APS-C sensors have a slightly smaller frame than full-frame sensors, and they offer less dynamic range as a result. Still, you may prefer cameras with APS-C sensors for their smaller size or more affordable price point.

What to look for in a quality Canon DSLR camera

Resolution

Canon tends to categorize its cameras by the resolution. Resolution refers to the number of pixels a sensor capture at once, with higher resolutions capturing more megapixels. If you plan to shoot video, you may want to consider what resolution video the DSLR camera captures. For example, many buyers prefer a camera that can capture 4K video resolutions, which isn’t supported by every DSLR.

ISO range

A camera’s ISO range refers to the amount of light a camera lets into the body. Wider ranges let photographers shoot in more versatile lighting conditions. If you plan to shoot photos in low-light, you’ll want to find a DSLR camera with a high ISO sensitivity of at least 6,400.

Lenses and other accessories

While many high-end cameras are pricey on their own, you can’t get very far without certain accessories. Most importantly, you won’t be able to shoot without a camera lens. Consider buying a camera bundle with lenses and other accessories, such as memory cards, tripods, flash units and protective bags.

How much you can expect to spend on a Canon DSLR camera

You can find cheap Canon DSLR camera bodies for around $500. For bundles including lenses or Canon’s high-end cameras, you can expect to spend $1,000-$3,000.

Canon DSLR camera FAQ

Do Canon DSLR cameras come with a lens?

A. Not necessarily. While some cameras come with a lens, others may only include the camera body. If you don’t already have a lens or don’t plan to buy one separately, you’ll need to purchase a camera bundle that includes a lens.

Can Canon DSLR cameras record 4K video?

A. Some of them can. If you plan to shoot 4K video, it’s important to make sure the camera you choose supports video recording at 4K resolutions before making your purchase.

What’s the best Canon DSLR camera to buy?

Top Canon DSLR camera

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame DSLR Camera with CompactFlash Memory Card

What you need to know: This camera supports high-resolution video and includes a touchscreen. The bundle comes with a 128GB CompactFlash Memory Card.

What you’ll love: With an impressive ISO range of 100-32,000, this camera works well even in low-light conditions. It can also shoot in 4K at 24 or 30 frames per second. It can shoot at 60 frames per second in HD resolution.

What you should consider: The camera bundle is more expensive than some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Canon DSLR camera for the money

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle with Canon EF-S 18-55 Millimeter Lens

What you need to know: This bundle comes with everything you need to get shooting, including a case, lens, tripod, flash, two memory cards and more.

What you’ll love: The camera body features a full-frame sensor and an 18-55 millimeter lens. The bundle also includes a strap, a lens filter kit, chargers and a battery pack. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: The camera struggles with continuous shots and can only shoot video in resolutions up to 1080p.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Canon EOS 4000D Rebel T100 DSLR Camera with Canon EF-S 18-55 Millimeter Lens

What you need to know: This is another excellent bundle that offers basics, such as a case, memory card, lens, flash, two tripods and a strap.

What you’ll love: The camera features an 18-megapixel APS-C sensor and video recording up to 30 frames per second at 1080p. This camera also includes Wi-Fi and an extended ISO up to 12,800. This bundle comes with a standard 18-55 millimeter lens and several other accessories.

What you should consider: This camera doesn’t have a full-size sensor, and it also doesn’t support shooting in 4K video resolutions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.