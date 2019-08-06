Money & Investing

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
The Latest: Italy’s Sofia Goggia ready for Olympics
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Widespread snow winding down with only some leftover lake effect
Video
#ROC hashtag takes off at Olympics, again, here’s why
Family of child left in Rochester daycare van in the cold files lawsuit
‘We’re hurting even more now’: Staffing shortages plague Monroe County school districts
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Roundball Roundup
The Big Game
Sports Video
China 2022
Top Stories
Brady to the Bills: New QBs coach announced
Top Stories
High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard Iglesia discuss Section V basketball and mental health awareness
Video
Hilton’s star forward headlines this week’s Section V Best
Video
Surging Titans seek first sectional title since 1983
Video
Eastridge moves to 14-1 with wild win over Athena
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Widespread snow winding down with only some leftover lake effect
Video
Top Stories
‘We’re hurting even more now’: Staffing shortages plague Monroe County school districts
Video
Top Stories
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
Video
‘Women’s Biographical Review:’ Livingston County Historians detail lives of 200 women
Gallery
423 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 516 regional hospitalizations
Rochester man charged with murder after being arrested in Texas
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
What’s Good
Top Stories
Local group making art to provide healing for those displaced by Perinton apartment fire
Video
Top Stories
Bello, Morelle announce affordable child care changes: ‘Day care must be a priority’
Video
Luke Bryan, Ringo Starr coming to CMAC for spring, summer dates
The Strong Museum unveils preschool expansion for Rochester students
Video
Wegmans donates $150K to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Rochester
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Money & Investing
Best bitcoin for dummies book
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Why your income tax refund could be a lot lower than expected
Video
3 arrested in local jewelry store robbery spree
Video
Weather forecast: Widespread snow winding down with only some leftover lake effect
Video
Rochester police searching for missing man
‘We’re hurting even more now’: Staffing shortages plague Monroe County school districts
Video
Rochester man charged with murder after being arrested in Texas
Video
COVID-19 vaccine to blame for Southern Tier man's death: Deputy Coroner
Video
Adam Interviews: Dr. Joel Shamaskin
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Widespread snow winding down with only some leftover lake effect
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center