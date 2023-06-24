A fishing cart lets you keep all of your gear, and the day’s catch, securely in place.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever wanted to try out fishing without committing to a license?

New York’s Free Fishing Weekend began Saturday and will continue into Sunday, June 25, waiving the requirement for a freshwater fishing license in New York on those days.

If you aren’t able to take advantage of this Free Fishing Weekend, there will still be other opportunities to fish without a license in 2023:

National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 23

Veterans Day on November 11

During these designated days, residents and non-residents can fish in freshwater for free without a fishing license, and all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

For more information on Free Fishing Days and beginner tips, visit the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation website here.

DEC notes that children under 16 can always fish for free.