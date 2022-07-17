Which canopy bed is best?

A canopy bed is the ultimate bedroom statement piece. They have both practical and aesthetic benefits. A canopy bed with curtains increases privacy and keeps warmth. A canopy bed that reflects your personal style makes you feel comforted as you fall asleep and happy as you wake up.

Canopy beds vary in design, material and price. Our top pick, the Home Styles Naples King Canopy Bed, is a crowd-pleaser with a classic look that will fit most decors.

What to know before you buy a canopy bed

Size

A canopy bed is actually a bed frame. It supports the mattress you already own or are planning to buy. If you already own a mattress, note that a canopy bed will add several inches to the length and width of your bed. Measure to make sure you have enough space and don’t forget to measure height as well if you’ve got a low ceiling.

Most canopy beds are sized to match common mattress types twin, full, king and queen. Some models only come in one of these sizes, so check before buying.

Style

Canopy beds can be broken down into two styles. A classic canopy bed style has a traditional, inviting feel. They’re usually made of wood and often feature ornate decorative elements that add a sense of refinement to your bedroom.

A modern canopy bed style has a sleek, streamlined feel. They’re usually made of metal and typically have fewer frills. If you want something strong and functional that gets the job done, this may be your preferred option.

Curtains

Canopy beds look great with curtains. Adding curtains to your canopy bed will help retain warmth during the winter, perfect for sleepers living in cold areas or with temperamental heaters. Most models do not come with curtains. You have to buy and attach them yourself.

Keep in mind that some fabrics are much heavier than you realize and your canopy bed may not support the excess weight of your favorite curtains. If your curtain material isn’t light and airy, check with the manufacturer to make sure there won’t be a problem.

What to look for in a quality canopy bed

Material

Wood and metal are the two most common materials used to make canopy beds. Wood has a classic feel but may be more difficult to clean and maintain. Wood can also be less durable over time.

Metal is a sturdy choice but may require some dressing up so it doesn’t feel cold or mismatch with the rest of your bedroom. If you like metal but still want some decoration, consider wrought iron. While more expensive than other metals, wrought iron canopy beds often have beautiful and intricate designs.

Durability

You want your canopy bed to look great, but you also want it to last. Do you have a dog or a cat that loves to scratch up your furniture? A metal canopy bed may be the better choice. Do you always knock the water glass off your bedside table in the middle of the night? Maybe you don’t want that water to be soaking into your wood canopy bed until you wake up.

Pay attention to how your mattress will sit within the frame, especially if two people will be sleeping on it. You want a model that will give you the proper support for years to come.

Headboards and storage

Most canopy beds have a headboard and some canopy beds have a footboard. This is usually where the decorative elements will be located. If you’re tall, check the distance between the headboard and the footboard. You’ll want a few extra inches beyond your actual height to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep.

Canopy beds also raise mattresses to different levels. If you need the extra storage space underneath your mattress to keep bulky items such as coats or luggage, check the dimensions before you buy. Another good storage option is to add a matching bench in front of the footboard.

How much you can expect to spend on a canopy bed

Metal canopy beds for a twin-size mattress are $150-$175. Full-size and queen-size metal and particleboard canopy beds are $175-$250. King-size, high-end wood or wrought iron canopy beds cost $250 and up.

Canopy bed FAQ

Do canopy beds require a lot of assembly?

A. A canopy bed is harder to assemble than your typical bed frame. The pieces will likely be long and heavy. You’re going to want to read through all of the instructions to make sure you understand every part of the process before you begin. You’ll also need help from a friend or family member. If you’re intimidated by the assembly, you can hire a local handyperson.

Do you need a box spring?

A. Canopy beds usually have enough slats and support rails that a box spring isn’t necessary, but every model is different. Consult the manufacturer to see what they recommend. Also, check your mattress warranty. It may become void if you don’t use a box spring.

What’s the best canopy bed to buy?

Top canopy bed

Home Styles Naples King Canopy Bed

What you need to know: This model is everything you’d want in a classic style canopy bed.

What you’ll love: It’s made of elegant white wood with a raised panel design. Users report it is easy to assemble despite its size.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top canopy bed for the money

Novogratz Marion Canopy Bed

What you need to know: A modern style canopy bed, it is beautiful as well as functional.

What you’ll love: It comes in four colors: Black, dark gray, gold and white. It is available in all four standard mattress sizes. No box spring is required.

What you should consider: The middle support bar may warp over time. Assembly instructions are clear but the process is time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zinus Patricia Metal Framed Canopy Bed

What you need to know: This is a simple metal style canopy bed that comes together quickly.

What you’ll love: It is available in black, white or gold. There is a lot of room for storage underneath the mattress.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported missing parts. It is not available for king-size mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.