What are the best products to organize your kitchen?

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is where families gather while preparing dinner and guests congregate during a party. As a result, it’s no surprise that the bustling space is also the first space to become cluttered. However, with intentional storage and shelving, the kitchen can function properly while remaining the heart of the home.

From the pantry to the refrigerator to the cabinets, the kitchen is overflowing with spaces begging for lazy susans or flatware organizers. So, if you love to organize, check out these top-rated kitchen products.

Kitchen organization tips

Determine the essential spaces

When organizing the kitchen, first start by determining the essential spaces used most often. Adding storage or bins to those areas will create the most significant impact on the functionality of your kitchen. High-traffic areas usually include the refrigerator, the spice cabinet or under the sink. After you’ve organized the essential spaces, you can move on to other spaces.

Identify dysfunctional spaces

You may not need to add organizational products if an area is functioning correctly. So, identify which areas are the most dysfunctional and in need of organization. For example, you may want to get rid of the junk drawer or find a way to use every part of the corner cabinet.

Measure twice

The last problem you need when beginning the organization process is to receive bins or shelves that are too big or too small for the area. To eliminate this possibility, measure the space — and measure again. If you’re picking out food storage containers, check the labels on the flour or snacks.

Kitchen products for organization

Storage

Oxo Good Grips Pop Container

To store larger quantities of food, including pasta, cereal, flour or snacks, this 4.4-quart container is ideal and perfectly fits a 5-pound bag of sugar. A button secures the airtight lid when pushed down or easily removes the lid when it’s up. You can also store accessories, such as a scooper, directly under the lid. Sold by Amazon

Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers

Since this set includes seven storage containers of all sizes, it’s great for a variety of foods, such as cookies, rice or brown sugar. They’re stackable, leakproof and airtight thanks to their silicone seal and lid-lock mechanism. Plus, this set comes with 10 chalkboard labels and a marker. Sold by Amazon

Utopia Home Set of Six Fridge Organizer

Organize your entire fridge with this set of six containers, including an egg-holding tray. They’re designed with durable plastic and feature supportive handles and strong bottom support. While the bins are not dishwasher safe, they clean easily with dish soap and water. Sold by Amazon

Cabinet and drawer organizers

Youcopia Storalid Food Container Lid Organizer

Thanks to this lid organizer, you never have to worry about rummaging through a messy drawer or opening an overflowing cabinet of container lids. It features five adjustable dividers so you can configure the organizer to fit your lids, not the other way around. Plus, it’s designed to fit standard cabinets and pantry shelves. Sold by Amazon

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer

Not only does this cutlery organizer neatly arrange your drawer, but it also saves a ton of space with its unique overlapping design to create more space in your drawer. It’s made of BPA-free plastic, includes five angled compartments and fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery. Sold by Amazon

DecoBros Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack

If you despise digging through your pans to find the one you need, consider this pan organizer rack. It features five shelves that can hold five pans when installed vertically and four pans when it’s placed horizontally. It also comes with mounting screws to ensure it stays put. Sold by Amazon

Shelving

Simple Houseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf

This under-sink shelf is the perfect solution to organize the odds and ends that wind up in your cabinet, from cleaning supplies to trash bags to dish towels. The best part is that it’s completely customizable to fit any cabinet. It can expand horizontally from 15 to 25 inches with shelves that adjust in height from 2 to 13 inches from the bottom. Sold by Amazon

Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer

With this can organizer, you never have to rummage through your shelves looking for the right item. The included dividers are customizable, so you can fit up to 36 standard cans or various sizes of cans and jars. No hardware is required, and it assembles in minutes. Plus, you can stack more than one unit on top of each other for more storage. Sold by Amazon

Lazy susans

Youcopia Crazy Susan Divided Turntable

Reaching items in the back of cabinets or shelves often results in knocked-over spices, vitamins or snacks. However, this lazy susan turntable brings the back of the shelves to you. It features three removable clear bins to keep items divided and nonslip feet to stay put and keep your cabinet undamaged. Sold by Amazon

Copco Non-skid Two-tier Turntable

This turntable features two tiers, making it ideal for areas where you need extra space. It features a three-eighths-inch rim around the edge to prevent items from falling off and a nonskid surface molded to each platform to keep items stable. It’s also durable and easy to clean. Sold by Amazon

Spice racks

Copco Non-skid Three-tier Spice Cabinet Organizer

Organizing spices is one of the most challenging parts of creating a properly functioning kitchen. If you’re searching for a cabinet organizer, this three-tier option helps you locate spices in the back of the cabinet. It also features a nonslip shelf lining to keep spices from falling over. Sold by Amazon

Interdesign Linus Spice Rack Corner Organizer

Corner cabinets are notoriously difficult to organize due to their unique shape. This spice rack is designed specifically to tackle those oddly shaped cabinets or corners. It’s made of durable plastic construction and can be cleaned easily with soap and water. Sold by Amazon

