According to Tarte Cosmetics, the Shape Tape Concealer is so popular that one is sold every 12 seconds.

Which Tarte concealer is best?

Tarte Cosmetics offers an extensive range of concealers, and there are many factors to consider when choosing the right one for you. The ingredients, form, color and finish of your concealer can all make a difference in how your makeup turns out.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Tarte concealer with a wide collection of shade options, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Tarte concealer

Ingredients

Most people use concealer around or under their eyes, which can be a delicate area that can be particularly sensitive to chemicals. All Tarte cosmetics, including their concealers, are free of mineral oil, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, gluten, parabens and phthalates. If you have sensitive skin, apply a moisturizer and hydrating makeup primer before your makeup. This will create a barrier between the makeup and your skin. You should also avoid any concealers that include synthetic fragrances.

Form

Tarte concealers are available in a variety of forms, including liquid, cream and powder. If you are looking for a quick and easy concealer to apply and touch up, a cream or liquid is a great choice. If you want a lightweight formula with a more natural finish, you should choose a powder. However, liquid concealers are generally heavier than powder and work better to hide blemishes or dark circles since they offer more coverage.

What to look for in a quality Tarte concealer

Shade

Tarte concealers are available in a large range of colors and shades. If you plan to primarily apply concealer under your eyes to cover dark circles or bags, choosing a color that is one or two shades lighter than your skin tone will help to brighten your skin. Your concealer should perfectly match your skin tone for use on all other areas of your face.

Coverage

Concealers are available in light, medium or full coverage. If you wish to cover dark circles, blemishes or scars, you should choose a concealer that offers medium to full coverage. Light coverage concealers are less pigmented and will not hide red or dark marks, but they may help to smooth the appearance of your skin.

Finish

Liquid concealers are available with shimmer, matte or satin finishes to create different looks. If you want to brighten your eyes and appear more awake, using a concealer with a shimmery finish is a great choice. You should choose a concealer with a matte or satin finish if you prefer a more natural appearance.

How much you can expect to spend on Tarte concealer

The price of a Tarte concealer varies depending on ingredients and coverage, though you can generally expect to pay $20-$30 per concealer.

Tarte concealer FAQ

Should you apply concealer before or after foundation?

A. This depends on whether you use a powder or liquid foundation. If you use a liquid foundation, you should always apply your foundation before your concealer. Liquid foundation will create an even base, helping you to avoid applying too much concealer on areas that do not need heavy coverage. If you are using a powder foundation, apply your concealer first to the areas you wish to cover, and then build your foundation on top.

Where should you apply concealer?

A. Concealer is made to cover or correct imperfections or blemishes, including acne scars or dark circles under your eyes. Applying and blending concealer under your eyes can also brighten your eyes and make you appear more awake.

Should you use a brush to apply concealer?

A. While some people prefer to use their fingertips to apply concealer, brushes can be great for more precise application. Concealer brushes are small and soft, allowing you to access delicate or hard-to-reach areas around your eyes and nose. If you are worried about blending your concealer under the rest of your makeup, using a brush or blending sponge is a great choice.

What’s the best Tarte concealer to buy?

Top Tarte concealer

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

What you need to know: This concealer won an Allure Readers’ Choice Award in 2021 for its full coverage formula with a natural matte finish. It is waterproof and lasts up to 16 hours without creasing.

What you’ll love: It is available in 35 shades and works to smooth and blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula includes shea and mango seed butter to moisturize and condition your skin.

What you should consider: This concealer is quite thick and may be cakey if not blended well.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Tarte concealer for the money

Tarte Skin Treat Vegan Stick Concealer

What you need to know: This medium-coverage concealer comes in a twist-up stick for easy application.

What you’ll love: It is available in 11 shades and is buildable for covering dark circles or blemishes. This concealer is also waterproof.

What you should consider: It may settle in wrinkles or fine lines if not blended well.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector

What you need to know: This color-correcting powder formula has a natural finish to cover dark circles and blemishes.

What you’ll love: This concealer contains hydrating ingredients and light-diffusing particles to brighten skin without becoming cakey.

What you should consider: It is only available in two shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

