Which baby crib wedge is best?

Getting your baby to sleep well is your top priority, but congestion and acid reflux can make that difficult. That’s where a crib wedge can be helpful. Placed on top of the crib mattress and under the sheet, a crib wedge can slightly elevate their head and neck when sleeping.

A crib wedge may not be right for every child, so you want to check with your pediatrician first, but if you are in the market for one, our top pick is the LA Baby Universal Crib Wedge.

What to know before you buy a baby crib wedge

Size

In order to be safe and secure, you want to make sure that the width of the crib wedge matches the width of your crib mattress, so it fits nicely inside the crib. Most crib mattresses are between 27 and 28 inches wide, so you don’t want to purchase a crib wedge that is larger or smaller than your mattress because it might bunch up or create crevices, both of which are safety hazards.

Incline

The purpose of the wedge is to slightly elevate your baby’s head, and the incline levels typically range between 12 and 14 inches. Pediatricians recommend an incline level of 12 inches, except if your baby experiences severe congestion or reflux.

Material

The wedge itself is made of foam and is typically firm to match the crib mattress because infants require additional support. The cover can be made from any number of materials that include cotton, polyester and bamboo.

What to look for in a baby crib wedge

Non-skid base

A baby can fidget and move when in their crib, so when sleeping with a crib wedge, you don’t want them to knock it out of place or have the crib sheet come loose. The non-skid base firmly grips the mattress to keep both the wedge and the sheets securely in place.

Removable cover

Babies burp, spit-up and drool. That can seep through the sheets and reach the crib wedge, which is why you want a removable cover that can easily be washed.

Some covers are water-resistant, or they have a water-resistant layer included to prevent any moisture from making its way into the foam because that can cause bacteria to build up.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby crib wedge

Prices of baby crib wedges can range from $15-$60, based on the quality of the materials, features, benefits and unique details.

The most cost-effective crib wedges can be found for under $20, but are often made from lower-quality foam and have limited features. Crib wedges costing $20-$30 are made from higher-quality material and have helpful features, such as a removable cover for cleaning. A top-of-the-line crib wedge made with premium or natural fabrics can cost up to $60.

Baby crib wedge FAQ

Are crib wedges safe for babies?

A. A crib wedge can be safe as long as the proper protocol is followed. The FDA has approved infant sleep positioners, including wedges, to treat certain medical conditions. However, a crib wedge needs to be used properly, so you should always follow the manufacturers’ directions and seek the advice of medical professionals. Misuse of a crib wedge can lead to suffocation or death.

When can my child use a crib wedge?

A. Prior to the age of 2 years old, a baby should use a cradle-bed sleeping wedge. Not all pillows and wedges are recommended because they can accidentally suffocate a child. After 2 years, a child can begin to use a regular crib wedge if it is needed for a specific medical or sleeping situation.

What’s the best baby crib wedge to buy?

Top baby crib wedge

LA Baby Universal Crib Wedge

What you need to know: This crib wedge is a safe, secure and comfortable foam-filled wedge that is ideal for lifting the little one’s upper body.

What you’ll love: Sporting a 14-degree incline for optimal comfort, this wedge is free of harmful and potentially toxic chemicals, such as BPA, phthalates and PBDEs. It comes with a waterproof and stain-proof cover that can be easily removed for efficient cleaning.

What you should consider: Customers have noticed the item arrives with a distinct odor, but it goes away rather quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Kohl’s

Top baby crib wedge for the money

Delta Children Waterproof Crib Wedge

What you need to know: Sooth your little one’s acid reflux and congestion while providing them an exceptional night’s sleep using this waterproof crib wedge.

What you’ll love: Made from high-quality materials, this wedge offers your baby a slight angle to elevate the head and torso from under the mattress. The soft foam material is easy to fold and place in storage or be packed up when traveling.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that this wedge is thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Baby Delight Comfy Rise Deluxe Crib Wedge

What you need to know: Add additional comfort to nap and bedtime with a lush, sleek wedge that provides your baby a slight decline while they rest.

What you’ll love: This wedge comes with a non-skid bottom and fits in a snug position under the mattress in both cribs and in toddler beds to ensure that it stays in the correct position. This wedge comes with a 90-day warranty, so you can make sure that it is ideal for your baby.

What you should consider: It is always important to refer to manufacturer instructions for proper installation of a crib wedge.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.