ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday, safety technicians from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will offer free car seat inspections in Brighton.

At Public Safety Day at the Brighton Farmers Market, parents and caregivers have the chance to receive free car seat checks, as well as general assistance.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says for those who are unable to attend the event, free appointments are available at local fitting stations statewide.

A second event is set to take place at the Medina Fire Department on October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event in Brighton will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Winton Road. For more information, click here.