Car Seats & Boosters

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
40°
LIVE NOW
Biden announces aid for Ukraine
Rochester
40°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Economy
Crime
Education
Environment
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Live: Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
Live
Top Stories
Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club …
Israel’s Bennett emerges as a mediator in Russia-Ukraine …
Effort to make public records easily accessible in …
French dairy company to move production in Batavia
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Roundball Roundup
Masters Report
Sports Video
Top Stories
Mendon’s super seniors look to go out on top
Video
Top Stories
Victor’s Maddie Pitts is Player of the Week
Boeheim earns First Team Academic All-America
Reports: Bills sign pass-catching RB J.D. McKissic
Saffold joins Bills, hopes health issues are done
Video Center
All Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Songs From Studio B
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Sports Video
Press Conferences
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Live: Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
Live
Top Stories
Pause on federal student loans set to expire soon
Video
Infant hospitalized, grandfather accused in attack
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 16
Video
City Council votes down ‘Good Cause Eviction’ law
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Automotive News
Tech News
Recalls
Real Estate
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Regional News
Be Inspired
BestReviews
Destination NY
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women
What’s Good
Top Stories
Rochester Winter Renaissance returns to Three Heads
Video
Top Stories
City looks to build neighborhood leadership, advocacy
Video
Donuts Delite opens new store on West Ridge Road
Video
Adirondack rail trail takes another step closer to …
Chris Lillis visits Rochester City School No. 19
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Please enter a search term.
Car Seats & Boosters
Best Graco booster seat
Top Car Seats & Boosters Headlines
Best high-end booster seat
Best Evenflo booster seat
Best backless booster seat
Best high-back booster seat
Best infant car seat
Best convertible car seat
More Car Seats & Boosters
Best Chicco booster seat
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
How to help hundreds of animals brought to Lollypop
Human remains found in Genesee River
Friends mourn after homicide involving RPD officer
Highest-paying jobs in Rochester
Infant hospitalized, grandfather accused in attack
French company to build $25M facility in Batavia
Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Rochester
RPD officer among 2 dead in homicide investigation