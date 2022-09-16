DETROIT (WROC) — After a three-year hiatus, the North American International Auto show is back. And what better location for a return than the Motor City.

So, what does the future hold for the automotive industry in America? Joe Lafurgey put boots on the ground in Detroit to find out.

“There is still a lot to love from the city that put America on wheels,” Lafurgey said. “It has a little different look and feel this year, certainly, but boy it’s great to be back.”

The September date has moved out of the confines of Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, to the great outdoors. Even indoors, there is a much more interactive twist to this show:

Hitch a hilly ride on a Bronco, or take off in a Lighting.

“That’s the beauty of it,” Lafurgey said. “We’ve got squealing tires behind us with the F-150 Lightening. We got a Jeep Camp just over there…”

Mike Wall is an auto show veteran, who says this is not your dad’s auto show; in more ways than one.

“The floor’s a lot less crowded with vehicles, it’s more so for the displays,” Wall said. “Supply chain shortages are part of the reason, there are many vehicles available for display, but some of the regulars are missing.”

Apart from American-made vehicles, the majority of the rest were Japanese. Experts say it’s because they have a measure of prioritizing their advertising spending.

Or has a changing industry taken too much steam out of a must-see show in years past?

“Change and evolve,” Karl Things said. “So I think it certainly will be different than it has in the past. I think we’ve created a new template that auto-shows around the world are not able to duplicate. This year’s show is going to be different, and hopefully a lot better.