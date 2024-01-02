Everyone deserves clothes that fit

The new year can come with toxic messages about body size and weight loss. But, rather than holding onto old clothes that used to fit you or waiting for your body to be smaller before you embrace new fashions, it’s time to buy clothes that fit you now. Checking out the best inclusive-sizing brands is a great place to start.

Everyone deserves to have clothes they love that fit and they feel great in, so make it your resolution to go shopping for some hot new outfits. From basics like pants and jackets to trendy jumpsuits and cute dresses, inclusive-sizing brands have something to suit most styles.

Which are the best inclusive-sizing brands?

While many brands stop their sizes between 14 and 20, inclusive-sizing brands offer a more diverse range of sizes. Many go up to size 30 or higher, meaning more people can fit into their clothes. We recognize that even inclusive-sizing brands could go further with the range of sizes offered, but it’s still significantly better than straight-size brands. More and more size-inclusive clothing brands are popping up, which is excellent, but we’re going to focus on three classics: Universal Standard, Eloquii and Torrid. We’ll tell you a little about each brand before hitting you with some of our favorite products.

Universal Standard

Founded in 2015, Universal Standard aims to be the most size-inclusive clothing brand in the United States. As of 2019, every item of clothing in its collections is available in sizes from 00 to 40, making it truly inclusive to the majority of buyers.

Universal Standard Elbe Stretch Poplin Shirt

Every wardrobe needs a classic button-down shirt — and this one fits nicely and comes in eight shades, including black and forest green. You can dress it up or down, wearing it buttoned to the top with a blazer or under a sweater for a dressy look or open over a band T-shirt if you prefer something more casual.

Universal Standard Stephanie Wide-Leg Stripe Ponte Pants

If you’re sick of jeans, branch out with these stylish pants. With wide legs and a contrasting stripe down each side, they’re totally on-trend. They’re made from quality fabric with a comfortable elasticized waistband.

Universal Standard Kelsey Denim Jacket

You can’t go wrong with a jean jacket. It’s a great transitional piece for when it’s too warm for a coat but too cold for just a sweater — not to mention it looks great with almost everything. This one comes in nine colors, including black, dark indigo and dried violet.

Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress

This gorgeous velvet dress has a draped body and asymmetrical hem to make it stand out. In addition to its black velvet and golden velvet styles, it comes in 13 other hues in plain cotton, rather than a velvet finish.

Eloquii

Eloquii is a fashion-forward inclusive-sizing brand. If you’re looking to give your wardrobe an on-trend update, this is the brand to consider. Its size ranges vary, but most pieces are available in sizes 14 to 28 — though some go up to size 32.

Eloquii Long Relaxed Blazer

A well-fitting blazer can transform an outfit. It automatically makes jeans and a tee look dressier and effortlessly stylish. This blazer sits longer than most, reaching the upper thigh. It has a relaxed fit with two decorative buttons.

Eloquii Sheer Yoke Sweater With Tie Neck

Live out your dark academia fantasies with this stunning sweater. The body of the sweater is black, then it has a contrasting white yoke neck with a sheer black bow.

Eloquii Wide-Leg Cargo Jean

Early 2000s style is back and these wide-legged cargo pants are certainly a blast from the past. This is an elevated take on classic cargo pants. While they might be reminiscent of something you would have worn to a Slipknot show, these are versatile enough to dress up as well.

Eloquii Ruffled Tuxedo Shirt With Tie Neck

This white tuxedo-style shirt has a decorative ruffle down the front and a black velvet bow. It’s made from cotton, so it feels great on and washes well. It looks great with pants or a skirt, working with a range of styles.

Torrid

Torrid offers clothing in sizes 10 to 30. This inclusive-sizing brand was originally set up by Hot Topic as an edgier alternative to tired plus-size brands that catered to older clients or featured boring, frumpy garments. Although, 22 years since its inception, things have changed somewhat, it’s still fashion-focused with an alternative twist.

Torrid Mini Waffle Long-Sleeve Skater Dress

This simple-yet-stylish skater dress comes in black and dusk. It has a hook closure over the bust that you can close all the way up or leave slightly open. And — rejoice — it has pockets.

Torrid Ponte High-Neck Belt Jumpsuit

A lot of people think they can’t pull off a jumpsuit. But honestly, it’s one of the easiest ways to look instantly stylish and put together. This one has a gorgeous forest green finish and is made from a stretchy, wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Torrid Betsey Johnson Tie Neck Chiffon Blouse

A re-creation of a vintage Betsey Johnson design, this button-down shirt is made from a gorgeous red plaid chiffon. It has a removable black necktie as an added eye-catching detail.

Torrid Slim Fix Wireless Lattice Front One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’ve told yourself you need a swimsuit that covers you up, now’s the time to rectify this. We like the criss-cross detailing around the chest and the crossed-back straps. It’s a fairly simple one-piece, but it isn’t designed to hide your body away.

