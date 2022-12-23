Gifts that will make them warm all over

While climate change is gradually making the world warmer, resulting in hotter summers, some people just don’t feel it. These individuals are always movie-theater cold — that chill you get from sitting in an air-conditioned space for two hours without moving. When everyone else is comfortable, they are shivering.

People who are always cold love their coffee extra hot and their throw blankets extra thick. If you know someone who constantly asks to roll up the windows in the car or to turn up the heat at home, one thoughtful purchase can make their life a whole lot better. Here are a few gift ideas that will warm their heart and the rest of their body.

Why are some people always cold?

Not everyone has the same tolerance for cold. For some people, the ideal temperature might be 68, while others may prefer 72 or higher. There are a number of reasons this could be the case. Sometimes, it can be due to an underlying medical condition. But often, it is something benign. Here are a few of the reasons why some people are always cold.

Anemia

If it’s only your hands and feet that are always cold, that could be a sign that you’re not getting enough vitamin B12 or you have an iron deficiency. If this is the reason for your lack of tolerance, it may be accompanied by other symptoms, such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness and more.

Dehydration

When you don’t drink enough water, your body struggles to hang on to what little water you have. This can cause your blood vessels to constrict. While it helps maintain your core temperature, you may still feel chilly or start shivering.

Exercise

When you exercise, your body temperature spikes. Afterward, your body temperature plummets. During this cooling down phase, it is not uncommon to feel cold.

Gender

In general, women have a lower metabolic rate than men. This is because most women don’t have the same muscle mass as men, so they don’t typically generate as much heat.

Inactivity

When you aren’t moving, you aren’t burning energy. Therefore, your body is not producing heat. If someone is chronically inactive, there’s a good chance they will always feel a little cold.

Low body weight

If you have a low body weight, that means you do not have fat for insulation and you do not have muscle mass to create heat. If this sounds like your body type, you are likely always the cold one in a crowd.

Medication side effects

Certain medications, such as beta-blockers, lower metabolic rates. This means you aren’t burning as much energy, so it can lead to feeling constantly cold.

Underlying medical condition

There are many medical conditions that affect blood flow. These can range from diabetes to peripheral artery disease. If you can’t figure out why you feel cold all the time, you might want to talk to your doctor to make sure you have no underlying medical conditions that need to be treated.

Tips to help stay warm

If you know someone who is always cold — or that someone is you — here are a few tips that may be able to quickly warm them up.

Dress in layers. If you are always cold, consider adding layers to your outfits. The layers help trap your body heat so it doesn’t dissipate so quickly.

If you are always cold, consider adding layers to your outfits. The layers help trap your body heat so it doesn’t dissipate so quickly. Eat more. If you are under your ideal weight, consider eating more. Just make sure you get your doctor’s approval and eat healthy.

If you are under your ideal weight, consider eating more. Just make sure you get your doctor’s approval and eat healthy. Get the proper amounts of B12 and iron into your diet. Without these two essentials, you won’t have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen around your body. Talk to your doctor about adding more chicken, eggs, fish, chickpeas and green leafy vegetables to your meals.

Without these two essentials, you won’t have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen around your body. Talk to your doctor about adding more chicken, eggs, fish, chickpeas and green leafy vegetables to your meals. Eat something spicy. As long as your tummy can tolerate it, eating the occasional spicy food can warm up your body enough to make you sweat. Just be careful you don’t overdo it.

As long as your tummy can tolerate it, eating the occasional spicy food can warm up your body enough to make you sweat. Just be careful you don’t overdo it. Drink something hot. Whether you prefer hot chocolate, coffee, tea or soup, these items can warm you up from the inside out.

Whether you prefer hot chocolate, coffee, tea or soup, these items can warm you up from the inside out. Use the dryer. One quick way to warm up is to toss your clothes in the dryer. When you put them on, you will instantly feel toasty.

One quick way to warm up is to toss your clothes in the dryer. When you put them on, you will instantly feel toasty. Bake. If you’re feeling a little chilly, it’s a great time to bake. The heat from the oven will warm up your kitchen. Then, when you are done, consider opening the door to flood the kitchen with even more heat as you eat those cookies, giving your body more fuel to burn.

If you’re feeling a little chilly, it’s a great time to bake. The heat from the oven will warm up your kitchen. Then, when you are done, consider opening the door to flood the kitchen with even more heat as you eat those cookies, giving your body more fuel to burn. Go upstairs. Heat rises. If you can’t get warm, follow the heat up to the second floor.

Heat rises. If you can’t get warm, follow the heat up to the second floor. Move. Whenever you move, your muscles burn energy and create heat. As long as you have enough fuel to burn, taking a brisk walk or even doing a few jumping jacks might be all you need to do to stop shivering.

Best gifts for people who are always cold

Redess Beanie Hat for Men and Women

There’s more to wearing a knit hat than just looking stylish. It can help keep you warm. Wearing a hat is like putting a little sweater on your head. This one comes in 20 designs.

Sold by Amazon

ActionHeat Adult Heated Scarf

If you’ve never worn a heated scarf, it’s hard to believe how comfortable it keeps you. This one-size-fits-all model covers your neck and shoulders to help keep you feeling toasty. The battery lasts up to four hours and the infrared heating can go up to 120 degrees.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Savior Heated Socks

Sometimes, thick socks aren’t enough. You need a little heat. The battery life is four to six hours, and the socks reach as high as 149 degrees. They come in sizes small to extra large. These socks can also help people with poor circulation.

Sold by Amazon

Cozy Products Electric Foot Warmer Mat

If your feet get cold while working, this heated mat can help. It lays flat on the floor so it is not a tripping hazard and can be used whether you are sitting or standing. It doesn’t get hot enough to cause burns, but it is warm enough to provide comfort. You can also use it to dry socks and shoes.

Sold by Home Depot

Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw

When watching TV at night, it’s easy to get a chill. This large 60-inch by 50-inch throw blanket is made with yarn-dyed cotton flannel. If you prefer, the blanket reverses to offer faux shearling popcorn fleece. It is machine-washable for easy care.

Sold by Amazon

Eddie Bauer Four-Piece Flannel Sheet Set

If you get cold at night, flannel sheets are the answer. They are comfortable and keep you nice and toasty all night long. This four-piece set from Eddie Bauer comes in a wide variety of styles and is available in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Sold by Home Depot

Global Comfy Pajamas for Women

This two-piece women’s sleepwear set is made of high-quality fabric that lets your skin breathe while keeping you warm. It features an elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring for a customizable fit. There are 20 different designs so you can express your personality, even while you sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad

With a heated blanket, half the warmth is lost to the air. Since you sleep on top of a mattress pad, you get 100% of the heat. It has 10 heat settings so you can dial up the perfect level of warmth for your needs. The auto-off feature lets you fall asleep knowing you’ll be safe.

Sold by Amazon

Pelonis Ceramic Tower

Instead of raising the temperature of the entire house, a space heater lets you adjust the temperature in a small area. This model heats up to 70 degrees in just three seconds. It is cool to the touch, has three heat modes and comes with a remote for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

