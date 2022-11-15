How to serve a delicious turkey feast while saving time to enjoy the holidays

Cooking a whole turkey is probably one of the most challenging aspects of a Thanksgiving meal. With so much other food to prep, taking the turkey off the list might save the day. Pre-smoked turkeys arrive fully cooked, juicy and full of flavor, and they need only minutes in the oven instead of hours. Try one of these effortlessly delicious pre-smoked turkeys for your Thanksgiving gathering this year.

Pre-smoked Thanksgiving turkeys

Whether you’re roasting or smoking a turkey, the process can take at least four hours, depending on the size of the bird. Pre-smoked turkeys, on the other hand, are fully cooked so they heat up in less than an hour without sacrificing flavor or texture.

Pick out a smoked turkey the same way you would buy a fresh one: Plan on about 1.5 pounds of turkey per person. Keep in mind that a pre-smoked turkey doesn’t need to be stuffed, so stuffing (or dressing, in this case) should be prepared separately.

What sides go best with smoked turkey?

Since smoked turkey has a distinct flavor profile that’s unlike a classic roasted turkey, it’s an opportunity to add some complementary side dishes to your Thanksgiving spread. Consider one of these sides in addition to classics, such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes or green bean casserole.

Smoking a turkey takes almost all day, but grilled or smoked vegetables, such as squash, asparagus or green beans take less than two hours and contribute another layer of mouth-watering smoky flavor to the meal.

such as squash, asparagus or green beans take less than two hours and contribute another layer of mouth-watering smoky flavor to the meal. Instead of the usual white-bread stuffing, try cornbread stuffing loaded with sausage, apples and herbs.

loaded with sausage, apples and herbs. Consider cheesy scalloped potatoes or cauliflower gratin instead of the usual mashed potatoes.

or instead of the usual mashed potatoes. A hearty kale salad with diced apple, bell pepper and nuts offers lots of interesting textures and flavors that pair well with smoked turkey.

Best pre-smoked whole turkeys on Amazon

Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey (7-9 Pounds)

This turkey is slowly smoked over hickory for that classic flavor. It ships fully cooked and frozen in a reusable insulated cooler and reheats easily into a juicy, satisfying main course. A 7- to 9-pound turkey is a good size for a family of four to six.

Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey (11-13 Pounds)

For a Thanksgiving gathering of around eight guests, this large smoked turkey is a great size. It’s made by a company with 60 years of experience. It’s fully cooked and needs only to be heated to 160 degrees in the oven before serving.

Burger’s Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey (Two 8- to 10-pound Turkeys)

Feed a big crowd or save a turkey for next-day sandwiches with this option. It ships 16 to 20 pounds of turkey total, enough to feed about a dozen guests. The turkeys are brined, then slow-smoked over hickory chips before being frozen and shipped in a reusable insulated cooler.

Burger’s Smokehouse Unsliced Fully Cooked Hickory Smoked Breast

Weighing between 3.5 to 4.5 pounds, this turkey breast is a good choice for a small gathering or a Thanksgiving with multiple meal options. A boneless turkey breast is a delicious way to serve turkey without requiring a lot of time, effort or cooking knowledge, and it’s easy to carve. This turkey breast is brined, then smoked over real hickory wood.

