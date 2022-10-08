Every holiday has its iconic colors. Halloween’s orange and black represent the fall harvest and darkness.

According to News Nation, last year, over 70 percent of adults celebrated Halloween. The largest demographic (and the biggest spenders) were ages 18 to 35. The total planned spending for last year was 10.1 billion dollars.

If you celebrate Halloween, you’re going to want to get the best deal possible on decorations. Luckily, Amazon is having a second savings event called Prime Early Access Sale, this year, and it will take place before Halloween. You can get the decorations you want and save money doing so.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: October 8, 11 AM ET.

Why is Halloween popular?

One reason Halloween is so popular is it offers something for everyone. If you’d like to be someone else for a day, you can dress up in your favorite costume. People who just want to show their appreciation for Oct. 31 can put up holiday-themed lights and decorations. If you prefer the scary side of Halloween, there are plenty of fun scary things you can do like go to a haunted attraction or build one yourself, complete with a creepy Halloween coffin.

We’ve broken down this year’s Halloween essentials into three sections: best costumes, best decorations and best spooky items.

Best costumes to buy this Halloween

Women’s Top Gun Flight Costume

Who says only Tom Cruise can be a top gun? This top-quality costume has a zipper front for convenience and comes with both Maverick and Goose name tags, so you can pick your favorite.

Deluxe Aloha Elvis Costume

This deluxe costume will make you feel like The King. It is the classic white jumpsuit with a glitter eagle design, a red scarf and a rhinestone-accented belt.

Inflatable Alien Costume

They are coming to take you away! Aliens have invaded, and you’ve been targeted as a suitable test subject. This fun costume inflates in seconds and will remain comfortable all night long.

Best decorations to buy this Halloween

Pumpkin Family Inflatable Decorations

This set of six silly inflatable pumpkins is eight feet long. Each has a unique personality to make them a fun eye-catching group. The built-in fan inflates the display in seconds and the LED lights illuminate the pumpkins so they are easy to see at night.

Skeleton Restroom Door Cover

One of the problems with hosting a Halloween party is the guests never know where the bathroom is. This giant skeleton-on-the-potty door cover will let them know exactly which room to use. It will also get a big laugh from both kids and adults.

Flameless Flickering Candles

If you are looking for safe candles that you can use without concern, these flickering LED models are perfect for you. Each candle features a fun Halloween design and a timer switch that shuts the candles off after 6 hours, so you don’t have to worry about wasting batteries.

Halloween Tree

Halloween trees are a growing trend. Instead of being decorated with red and green lights, this model features orange lights and pumpkins. It’s a tiny, tabletop Bonsai-sized tree that runs on batteries, so you can put it nearly anywhere.

This string of multicolored skeleton lights adds a festive holiday touch to your home or apartment.

When you put up this Halloween decoration, it will look like a witch just crashed into your tree.

You can never have enough flickering candles on Halloween. Especially ones with Jack O’Lantern smiles.

This trio of cauldrons is a great way to display Halloween candy at your next party. Or it can serve as a handy candy dish for family members throughout the season.

You can create an exciting Halloween mood with these three strings of outdoor purple lights.

A 9-foot pumpkin arch will quickly turn your home into a Halloween wonderland.

If you’re having a party, you need an appropriately themed centerpiece. This set of three will do the trick.

Instead of pumpkins, this fun Halloween tree features an assortment of eyeballs.

Simply slip your square throw pillows into these festive covers to make your living room ready for the holiday.

A tower of inflatable pumpkins is all it takes to make your kids happy and your neighbors smile this Halloween.

This string of 40 LED pumpkin lights can make your holiday brighter.

Purple is the new black as far as Halloween is concerned. These festive orange and purple lights will set the perfect mood.

An entire pumpkin patch in one inflatable. That’s what you get with this festive decoration.

Best spooky items to buy this Halloween

3D Changing-Face Portraits

Talk about creepy. These old-timey portraits can be sweet or terrifying depending on the viewing angle. The set comes with three face-changing portraits, so you can hang them up in one location or spread them throughout your home.

Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts

These highly detailed skeleton ghosts can be strategically hung around your home to give family members and guests a scare whenever they turn a corner. You can stage the hands for maximum impact. The large reaper is 53 inches tall, while the two smaller creatures are about 31 inches tall.

Haunted Doll with Sound

The only thing creepier than a cracked and yellowed, eyeless baby doll is a cracked and yellowed, eyeless baby doll that sings haunting lullabies. Be warned, this unsettling Halloween decoration might be too scary for some.

