Though many shoppers believe that the best deals are found on Black Friday, Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) also offers excellent savings on many products, notably electronics. We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, featuring a handful of hot items such as air purifiers, beauty tools, robot vacuums, Amazon devices, headphones and smartwatches. Keep an eye on our buying guide as the big sale approaches to stay on top of the hottest Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday will feature plenty of excellent sales on hot items such as home appliances, beauty products, decor, fitness and pet products.

49% OFF

This flat iron has 1-inch floating ceramic plates for easy gliding and provides professional-grade hair straightening. It’s a versatile hair-styling tool suitable for flattening, curling and flipping, and it heats within seconds to a maximum temperature of 392 degrees. Plus, advanced technology leaves hair frizz-free and feeling silky.

15% OFF

If the air in your home feels musty, you might need an air purifier to eliminate toxins and micropollutants, which can be harmful. This air purifier has an anti-allergen HEPA filter that can last up to five years and captures 99% of hair, dander and dust particles. It covers up to 1,400 square feet and releases a fresh scent for neutralizing odors.

27% OFF

This advanced robot vacuum and mop is excellent for large homes and works on carpets and hard floors. It holds dust and debris for up to 75 days, and the sophisticated YIKO voice assistant follows through on specific commands such as where to clean. Its 3D scanning automatically detects objects and steps, and its TrueMapping 2.0 feature lets you create a cleaning schedule.

Deals on Amazon devices

We can’t offer shoppers a buying guide of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals without including some premium Amazon devices. Amazon offers several high-quality electronics, including smart doorbells, speakers, streaming devices and TVs.

50% OFF

The entry-level Fire TV Stick is perfect for those who don’t need 4K streaming but want access to the most popular streaming apps. This Fire Stick is 50% more powerful than previous generations, meaning apps will launch faster, and the Alexa voice remote lets you search across all apps for titles.

21% OFF

The Fire TV Cube offers features and functions you wouldn’t get with any streaming device in its Fire TV Stick product line. The Fire TV Cube is equipped with hands-free Alexa, which lets you search for content and control your TV’s power and volume with just your voice, and offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio for improved picture quality.

Deals on electronics

You’ll find plenty of terrific deals on Cyber Monday, but the best discounts will be on electronics. Amazon is already slashing the prices of high-end electronics, such as headphones, earbuds, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and speakers.

12% OFF

Beats Studio Buds+ are among the best wireless earbuds. They offer deep bass and balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelation for tuning out external noise and large integrated microphones for crystal-clear phone calls. They’re compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones, and the battery lasts up to 36 hours with the charging case.

33% OFF

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more accurate health and fitness smartwatch than the Fitbit Sense 2. This smartwatch has tools to track various health metrics, such as stress levels, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, calories burned and more. It has a built-in GPS for tracking outdoor exercise routes and supports on-wrist Bluetooth calls.

25% OFF

This Wi-Fi 6 router operates in two frequency bands and features advanced networking technology to provide faster speeds, increased capacity and reduced network congestion. It offers speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps with 1,200 Mbps on the 5 GHz frequency band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz frequency band. This ensures smoother streaming, gaming and downloading experiences. Additionally, it supports more devices simultaneously with OFDMA technology and provides extensive coverage through beamforming technology.

18% OFF

This is a great bundle if you want to get into portable gaming. It includes the hugely popular Nintendo Switch handheld console, which can also connect to a TV for gaming at home. It comes with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers and a download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. As a bonus, you also get a redemption code for a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership.

32% OFF

These powerful noise-canceling headphones feature 11 levels of active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. We loved how comfortable they were when we tested them. They feature a lightweight stainless steel headband and perfectly tilted earcups and provide up to 20 hours of wireless battery life. They are also compatible with voice-activated virtual assistants and Spotify.

37% OFF

The 4K TV is the perfect choice if you are looking for a gadget that has excellent color enhancing, contrast, brightness and motion capabilities. The 55-inch display has a native 144 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for cinema-like realism, and it comes with 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system with 50-watt power built-in.

40% OFF

The Blink Outdoor camera is a wireless and battery-powered security camera that keeps an eye on your property. It streams high-definition video and audio to your mobile phone, so you can check what’s going on from anywhere in the world. It has customizable motion-detection alerts, live view and two-way audio via the Blink Home Monitor app. The bundle includes one Blink Outdoor camera and one Sync Module 2, which you’ll need to save video clips and audio to the cloud or a memory card.

When do Amazon Cyber Monday deals start?

Amazon Cyber Monday deals have already started. You can find many terrific deals right now even though Cyber Monday isn’t officially until Nov. 27.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

Unlike Prime Day sales, anyone can shop Amazon for Cyber Monday deals. However, Prime members occasionally receive promotions and special offers and score additional savings on select products on Cyber Monday. Amazon Prime offers members fast shipping and exclusive deals leading up to the Black Friday weekend.

Why trust our recommendations?

We’ve reviewed hundreds of Amazon products and only recommend the best ones. We’ve also run many products through our testing lab and provide insights based on several factors, such as how well a product performs and its build quality. We keep our content fresh and updated with the latest deals, so be sure to check our page frequently to see what’s trending and what’s on sale.

