Which low-rise jeans are best?

Low-rise jeans are back despite many protests from those who already lived through the trend in the late 1990s and early 2000s as well as people who find the style unflattering. However, the resurgence of these low-slung jeans also means there are more flattering cuts and styles to choose from than there used to be.

Low-rise jeans are less constricting to wear than higher-rise jeans. And you no longer have to wear them with a crop top and belly button piercing, unless you’re going for a Y2K look. For classic low-rise skinny jeans, the True Religion Stella Low-Rise Skinny Fit Jean is the top choice.

What to know before you buy low-rise jeans

Rise

The rise of the pants determines where the jeans sit on your waist. Low-rise jeans sit either at or below the sit bone. This can have an elongating effect on shorter torsos. Some plunge lower than others, so consider how much of your midriff you want to show. Of course, you can always pair low-rise jeans with a flannel shirt that covers your stomach for a ’90s grunge look.

Length

Low-rise jeans come in a variety of lengths.

Cropped jeans hit between the ankle and mid-calf, and they are the perfect length for summer.

hit between the ankle and mid-calf, and they are the perfect length for summer. Ankle jeans hit just at or slightly above the ankle.

hit just at or slightly above the ankle. Regular-length jeans hit just below the ankle.

hit just below the ankle. Full-length jeans cover part of your shoe and ankle.

If you’re tall, look for jeans in tall lengths so you don’t end up with cropped jeans when you’re going for ankle jeans. If you’re short, look for jeans in petite lengths.

Size

Low-rise jeans are typically sized by waist and length measurements in inches. For example, a 30/32 jean would be a waist measurement of 30 inches and an inseam length of 32 inches. Depending on the brand, you can find waist sizes from 23 to 42 inches.

Other brands offer low-rise jeans in women’s sizes 0-16. It’s best to consult a sizing chart for accurate measurements. Select brands offer extended sizing up to women’s size 26.

What to look for in quality low-rise jeans

Cut

Low-rise jeans come in several cuts.

Skinny jeans fit snugly throughout the leg and are narrow at the ankles. They usually have stretch to them.

fit snugly throughout the leg and are narrow at the ankles. They usually have stretch to them. Bootcut jeans are fitted at the thighs and flare out somewhat below the knee.

are fitted at the thighs and flare out somewhat below the knee. Flare jeans have a more pronounced flare and can fit quite snuggly at the thighs.

have a more pronounced flare and can fit quite snuggly at the thighs. Straight-leg jeans have a straight silhouette down to the ankles and don’t taper like skinny jeans.

have a straight silhouette down to the ankles and don’t taper like skinny jeans. Boyfriend jeans are loose and baggy for a relaxed, on-trend style.

Wash

Low-rise jeans come in different washes, which give them their denim shade. The lighter the wash, the longer the jeans have undergone washing.

The deepest blue denim is raw, meaning it is unwashed. The material can be quite stiff.

is raw, meaning it is unwashed. The material can be quite stiff. Dark-wash denim is also a dark blue and can be worn during the day or dressed up at night.

is also a dark blue and can be worn during the day or dressed up at night. Medium-wash denim is the most popular wash. It is more casual and lighter than a dark wash.

is the most popular wash. It is more casual and lighter than a dark wash. Light-wash denim is two shades lighter than medium-wash denim. This option is perfect for a summery look.

Color

Besides denim shades of blue, low-rise jeans also come in white, black and gray. You can also find them in every color of the rainbow, such as pink, red or royal blue. If you’re going for colored jeans, pair them with a neutral-colored top and shoes.

How much you can expect to spend on low-rise jeans

Low-rise jeans start at as little as $15 and can cost upward of $195 for designer brands.

Low-rise jeans FAQ

Can only a certain body type wear low-rise jeans?

A. No. With the rise of body inclusivity, the idea that some body types can’t wear certain styles of clothing has gone out of fashion. You don’t need a flat and toned navel to wear low-rise jeans. Some consumers don’t like the muffin top effect they can give, but you can always wear a hip-bone-length shirt or tucked-in shirt with midriff-baring jeans.

What are distressed low-rise jeans?

A. Distressed jeans feature fraying and a vintage look. Even though they are new, they are meant to look old and worn-in. The denim can also appear faded or threadbare in some areas. You can also find ripped low-rise jeans, which have holes or rips generally at the knee.

What are the best low-rise jeans to buy?

Top low-rise jeans

True Religion Stella Low-Rise Skinny Fit Jean

What you need to know: With an authentic low rise, these skinny jeans offer the perfect fit.

What you’ll love: The material is stretchy but won’t sag after wear. The back pocket is both attractive and flattering. They hold up well after multiple washes. Both tall and short women have luck with the fit.

What you should consider: Buyer beware of knock-offs with this popular brand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top low-rise jeans for the money

Wrangler Shiloh Low-Rise Boot Cut Ultimate Riding Jean

What you need to know: This is a comfortable low-rise jean that comes in a flattering bootcut.

What you’ll love: These classic jeans are designed for riding and give you the freedom to move and breathe. The front pockets are big enough to securely hold a smartphone. The Western stitching is beautiful, especially on the back pockets. The denim is a good thickness.

What you should consider: They run big and may fit better on curvy figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silver Jeans Co. Tuesday Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans

What you need to know: Another bootcut-style jean that comes in five classic denim washes.

What you’ll love: The long length and bootcut work perfectly with cowboy boots or heels. The jeans have a little stretch and sit right at the hipbone. After a breaking-in period, these jeans become soft and your most comfy pair. The back pocket placement is flattering.

What you should consider: Many consumers have to order up two whole sizes for a correct fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

