Amazon hasn’t always hosted Prime Day. The first Prime Day took place on July 15, 2015.

What fashion deals are available on Prime Day 2022?

If you’re looking for some stylish new pieces to add to your wardrobe, Amazon Prime Day is the time to score some terrific deals. During the two-day event (happening July 12 and 13), Amazon is offering bargains on a variety of closet staples. It’s an excellent time to prepare for back to school, find a new outfit for an upcoming trip or just add a fun item to your wardrobe.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale on the website that offers heavy discounts on items in departments such as apparel, electronics, cosmetics and even kitchenware. This is a member-exclusive sale, so it is best to enroll for an Amazon Prime membership before the sale begins. Prime Day 2022 is set to launch on July 12 and end on July 13. If you want to give Prime a try, there are 30-day free trials available, and they can be canceled at any time.

What kinds of Prime Day fashion deals can I find?

Prime Day sales are not released until the sale begins. However, products like the ones in our curated list below are those likely to be on sale. In years past, shoes, accessories, clothing and jewelry were a part of the many unique deals available for Prime Day.

Best activewear deals

Top men’s athletic shorts

Peak Velocity Men’s Quantum Fleece Loose-Fit Shorts

What you need to know: Whether for the gym or for leisure, these fleece athletic shorts are a great basic to have in your closet.

What you’ll love: Featuring moisture-resistant fleece, these shorts provide the ultimate comfort while you’re active. With a drawstring waistband, you can adjust the fit of the shorts as you please. The loose fit allows for easy, free movement, and there are front pockets to keep your belongings close.

What you should consider: The cost of these shorts varies based on color selection and size selection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s leggings

Starter Women’s 20-Inch Light-Compression Athletic Capri Legging

What you need to know: Save on these Starter Women’s capri leggings built for movement in any form.

What you’ll love: Starter brand’s signature technology keeps moisture from getting in during your movement session. Whether yoga, HIIT or strength training, the flexible fabric will keep you free to explore your range of motion and push your boundaries. The leggings combat friction with flat lock stitching and have an elastic waistband to ensure they stay put.

What you should consider: Some find the capri length to constrict the calf muscles, so ensure that this style will maximize comfort and flexibility for your needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s athletic crew neck

Peak Velocity Men’s Yoga Luxe Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

What you need to know: Morning joggers looking for a cover from the chill or hot yoga lovers ready to sweat will love this crew neck just the same. It is a sleek, tailored pullover that has universal use.

What you’ll love: This basic crew neck is available in four rich, earthy tones. Luxe rayon fleece adds extreme comfort to an already cozy article. Athleisure is made easy with a simple design that can be layered over or under other pieces from your wardrobe.

What you should consider: The composition of the crew neck is nearly half acrylic, which is a lower quality material to use and is prone to more wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best casual fashion deals

Top men’s T-shirt

Care Of by Puma Men’s Short Sleeve Cotton Crew Neck T-shirt

What you need to know: It’s time to upgrade your basics and explore the softness that the Care Of T-shirt offers. An Amazon and Puma collaboration, this relaxed fit tee is going to exceed your expectations of a plain shirt.

What you’ll love: The length of this shirt is especially unique, as they’ve added extra length to ensure you are covered and comfortable. This shirt has some give to it and has a stretchy fit. The cotton is extremely breathable, and this is an excellent choice for summertime and layering in the cold months of the year.

What you should consider: This shirt has a limited color selection and is only offered in gray or black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s T-shirt

Care Of by Puma Women’s Short Sleeve Active T-shirt

What you need to know: This fitted women’s tee is always a necessity year-round. It’s a timeless piece anybody could use in their fashion tool kit.

What you’ll love: Wear with confidence knowing that this tee has got you covered with extra length in the torso. It is a summertime essential with breathable cotton fabric ready to combat moisture. As opposed to the men’s version, this women’s fit is more tailored and hangs closer to the natural shape of your body. Available in four basic colors, each is a universal blend and could work against most other colors.

What you should consider: While very breathable cotton is used, this will not prevent sweating and is not a sweatproof material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s pants

Find Women’s Straight Leg Mid Rise Ankle Length Jeans

What you need to know: With the work style pants on the rise, its time to elevate your casual dress with some new cargo pants to pair with your favorite crop top, tank or shirt.

What you’ll love: Coming in three different colors, the stitching on these pants adds so much color and dimension to these seemingly plain pants. The stitching follows the front pockets in both a saffron-colored thread or a deep sage-colored thread. The fit of these pants is midrise, finding that perfect spot on your waist and trailing down to the ankle with a straight fit.

What you should consider: These pants are 100% cotton. As such, be mindful when washing and drying with this material to avoid shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best business casual fashion deals

Top men’s polo shirt

Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular Fit Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

What you need to know: For as cheap as $4, you can find 23 different polo colors and patterns from Amazon Essentials. These polo shirts are perfect for that summertime BBQ, dinner outing or day-to-day use.

What you’ll love: There are 23 colors to choose from. These polos are also 100% cotton and machine-washable.

What you should consider: Being a 100% cotton product means it’s important to clean these garments with care to prevent shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skirt

Find Women’s Cotton Midi Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt says it all: business casual, casual, formal and everything in between. With a delicate macrame style design around the hem, this skirt is a lovely addition to your black and white collection.

What you’ll love: Available in both black and white, this 100% cotton skirt is machine-washable, making the cleanup as convenient and effortless as the comfort. This skirt has a zipper closure, so you can ensure a fitted waist that won’t slip down.

What you should consider: When wearing black and white clothes, be aware of color transfer onto bags or accessories that you have on. The dye from the purse or the skirt could stain one another.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

