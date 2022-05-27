What’s the best Under Armour product for kids?

With a strong presence in the activewear and sports apparel market, Under Armour has become one of the go-to brands for adults and kids who live an active lifestyle. There are plenty of great options for kids sports and day-to-day wear.

A great product for use in almost any situation is the Under Armour Unisex Assert 8 Sneaker. It’s a great choice for everyday life, the school playground or organized sports.

What to know before you buy Under Armour kids products

Versatility

The best products can be used in multiple settings or for multiple years. Unless your child is really into a specific sport, limited-use items might not spend as much time being utilized as you would like. Versatile things such as shoes, bags and apparel can be used both on and off the field.

Longevity

Invest in things that your child can still use as they grow. Things that are one-size-fits-all are great for this. Duf/fel bags (one of Under Armour’s top-selling items), coolers and hats all fall in this category. Other things, such as sports equipment, can last for multiple seasons with the right care.

Cost vs. benefits

Under Armour items are expensive, but while there are cheaper alternatives, Under Armour has the edge in both quality and performance. Its shoes have arch support to support your child’s growing feet and are made with high-quality leather and rubber soles for maximum durability. Its tech-fabric apparel is a particularly good value, with moisture-wicking and quick-drying aspects to keep your kids cool.

What to look for in a quality Under Armour product for kids

Clothes for hot and cold weather

Ensuring your child is comfortable while playing in any weather often comes down to the right apparel. Under Armour has fleece-lined gear for cold weather and moisture-wicking apparel for hot, sweaty days. Making sure that your child has weather-appropriate clothing not only helps them enjoy their game or activity, it can also help them stay safe.

Gear for sports

Under Armour is synonymous with sports. While its apparel can often go from the game to the classroom, many of its best items are geared toward specific sports. It offers everything from youth baseball gloves to insulated coolers for the parent cheering section. While expensive, Under Armour sporting equipment gets top marks on design for safe and effective use during the big game.

Healthy development

Active kids need the right gear to make sure they can play safely. Rather than just sizing down adult equipment, Under Armour redesigns everything from baseball gloves to helmets to fit child proportions. Their protective equipment, including helmets and pads, ensure your child’s body is supported as they move and protected if they’re hit. If your child spends a lot of time in this gear, it is well worth the price.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour products for kids

Under Armour apparel and equipment are on the expensive side, ranging from $3 for socks to over $300 for a baseball mitt. Expect to spend more on sports equipment that will last through multiple seasons.

Under Armour kids products FAQ

Are Under Armour kids products worth the cost?

A. Under Armour apparel is durable and can be worn to play sports, go on active adventures, and at school, making it a top value. Shoes made with long-lasting materials such as solid rubber outsoles and a rubberized front cap for the toe are also on the list of Under Armour products well worth their price. Specialized sports equipment may not be worth it unless your child already has an established interest and you are confident they will use it regularly.

What products does Under Armour make for kids?

A. Under Armour makes apparel, shoes, socks, and sports equipment for kids. It also has a great line of duffel bags and sports gear bags designed for kids that can work for multiple years and stages.

What’s the best Under Armour kids product to buy?

Top Under Armour product for kids

Under Armour Unisex Assert 8 Sneaker

What you need to know: This shoe can go from the classroom to the sports field and everywhere in between.

What you’ll love: It has 10 color options and comes in half sizes for a great fit. There is even a preschool version with an alternate closure.

What you should consider: The shoe is a bit expensive for kids who are growing quickly. Look for sales or consider a different color for extra savings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour product for the money

Under Armour Youth Essential 2.0 Lightweight No-Show Socks

What you need to know: These socks provide just the right amount of cushion and support.

What you’ll love: They’ll help your child keep their feet comfortable and moisture-free during play and sports. with breathable material, arch support and a fitted heel.

What you should consider: There are multiple sizes and colors, which can make matching them in the laundry a chore. For the easiest use, buy a bulk pack all in the same color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Boys’ Storm Scrimmage Backpack

What you need to know: This youth backpack works for sports and school. The design is specifically geared for smaller bodies.

What you’ll love: The adjustable straps, padded back and water-repelling technology will work for your kid in rain or shine. Exterior pockets and water bottle pockets also come in handy.

What you should consider: It is marketed as a boys’ backpack but can work for any kid who likes the color and design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

