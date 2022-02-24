Which RV curtains are best?

Just because your home is on wheels doesn’t mean you want to sacrifice all your creature comforts. If you want the privacy of window coverings with the style and decor of your curtains at home, RV window curtains do the job. For your best overall option, consider blackout curtains with an insulation factor, like the Pony Dance Blackout Curtains, to have year-round privacy.

What to know before you buy RV curtains

Size and number of windows

How many curtains and their size will, of course, be your first consideration. If you have a larger rig with more windows, you can save money buying in bulk. There aren’t a wealth of RV-specific curtain options (though there are some), so make sure you consider the length of the curtains against your windows. While you could try your hand at hemming curtains, it’s probably simpler to just look for shorter options.

How much light is let in

Blackout curtains are a favorite for those seeking privacy (and sleep quality) on the road. That being said, they aren’t always your best bet for daytime use. If you want to draw your curtains during the day, make sure you get an option that will let in enough light for you to work and move about your space. Curtains suited for daytime won’t offer the best privacy at night, though, so consider what you need most.

Insulation

Insulated curtains offer two main benefits: heat and privacy. If you don’t need the extra insulation, a blackout option may suit you perfectly. If you like to be on the road for all four seasons, thermal curtains offer a surprising amount of extra insulation.

What to look for in quality RV curtains

Weight

While not as much a concern with curtains suited for the daytime, insulated curtains will have weight to factor in. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, as it’s pretty simple to install heavier curtain rods, it’s something to factor into your decision.

Easy to clean

In a small space, even the curtains can get dirty quickly. While it isn’t essential to clean your curtains often, it is a lovely creature comfort. A machine-washable curtain set is a must if you find yourself at laundromats often enough on the road. Having to run a delicate cycle for just the curtains will often end up meaning you skip cleaning them altogether.

Style

Curtains in an RV are often a function-over-fashion affair. However, if you just wanted privacy or insulation, you could get some Reflectix and cut it to the size of your windows. You choose curtains in an RV to give yourself a sense of home. With a wide variety of colors and styles, you can afford to be a bit choosy and opt for something that best fits your overall color scheme.

How much you can expect to spend on RV curtains

The price you pay will mainly depend on the size you select and the amount of insulation. The general range goes from $15-$50.

RV curtains FAQ

How heavy should my curtains be?

A. There isn’t really a defined number for this; it mainly depends on your curtain rods. Standard curtains don’t weigh much, and if you just want some daytime privacy, lightweight curtains in medium to dark colors are your best bet. If weight is a serious concern, you can choose thin curtains or lightweight shades. If you want heavier curtains, consider upgrading your curtain rods. It’s an easy DIY project that will only take a few minutes in most cases.

Are RV curtains better than Reflectix for insulation?

A. The short answer is no, they aren’t. However, insulated thermal curtains can do a comparable job, and they look much better. If you’re looking to batten down the hatches during a winter road trip, cut Reflectix to the size of your windows and pair it with thermal curtains.

What are the best RV curtains to buy?

Top RV curtain

Pony Dance Blackout Curtains

What you need to know: This set of thermal curtains comes in 12 sizes and 19 color options.

What you’ll love: You get not only the thermal benefits here, but also the convenience of blackout curtains for privacy and sleep quality. If you choose darker options, you can block up to 95% of incoming light, and the lighter ones still block around 85%.

What you should consider: The shortest option is 36 inches, which will work for most windows. However, smaller windows, like those found in kitchens, may be too small for these.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV curtain for money

RYB Home Grey Blackout Curtains

What you need to know: For a few dollars less than the top pick, these curtains do a comparable job insulating and blocking light.

What you’ll love: They come in 12 sizes and 19 color options, just like our top pick, but starts in a smaller size. You can get these curtains as small as 29 inches by 24 inches, though they go up to 70 inches by 84 inches and have 10 options in between.

What you should consider: These are machine-washable but require a tumble-dry low setting if you can’t hang dry them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HLC.ME Abbey Faux Linen Textured Semi Sheer Curtain

What you need to know: These curtains are light and made for smaller windows.

What you’ll love: These are probably the easiest option to care for as machine washing is recommended. You can iron if you like, as well. You’ll let in more sunlight, but still have enough privacy during the day.

What you should consider: These don’t offer insulation or blackout properties. They only come in three sizes and aren’t as helpful if you have larger windows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.