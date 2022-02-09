Which Pokemon blankets are best?

Pokemon is one of the most influential games ever made. Taking the world by storm in 1996, the story of Ash and his trusty Pikachu continue to inspire children who enjoy playing the games and watching the show. With a game as famous and influential as Pokemon, it’s no surprise that merchandise, such as blankets, were created to inspire and delight fans. If you’re looking for a Pokemon blanket, the Franco Kids Pokemon Twin Comforter is a soft microfiber option perfect for young fans who want to show off their love of Pikachu and pals.

What to know before you buy a Pokemon blanket

What is Pokemon?

Pokemon is a game series developed in Japan by Game Freak and first published under Nintendo and The Pokemon Company in 1996. The first game featured a prominent and colorful cast of 150 original Pokemon that players could capture and use to battle one another with the ultimate goal of becoming the Pokemon League champion. With Pokemon of several types, players could create teams that would fit their tastes — a group of friends who would travel with them throughout their entire journey.

Who is Pikachu?

Pikachu is the official mascot for the Pokemon series. The first companion of the Pokemon show’s protagonist, Ash Ketchum, Pikachu is Ash’s oldest friend and has traveled with him to different Pokemon regions, discovering new Pokemon and friends along the way.

Characters featured on blankets

Currently, there are 18 types of Pokemon. Depending on the design and habitat of the Pokemon, they can have different fighting types. These types include grass, water, fire, poison, rock, flying, fighting, electric and more. While there are plenty of characters you won’t find on a Pokemon blanket, there are more than you may think. In addition to Pikachu, you can also find blankets with Charizard, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Eevee, to name just a few.

What to look for in a quality Pokemon blanket

Material

Most Pokemon blankets are made from either fleece or microfiber. Fleece is an excellent blanket option if you’re looking for something that’s both lightweight and warm. Microfiber is a synthetic material that’s warm, comfortable and inexpensive. Pokemon blankets may be made from other materials, including cotton blends, wool or other synthetic fabrics like polyester.

Size

Sizes of blankets can affect the price and the warming experience the blanket can provide. For reference, twin blankets are generally 65 by 90 inches, while full blankets are 85 by 90 inches and larger. Additionally, throw blankets are usually smaller than twin blankets.

Type of blanket

Like blanket sizes, there are different types of blankets. This includes traditional blankets made for bedding and sleeping purposes, and throw blankets intended to be lightweight and often used for decoration. Other blanket types include afghans, duvets and quilts.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokemon blanket

The cost of a blanket varies depending on a few key features, such as its material and size. Most inexpensive blankets cost under $30, are made from polyester or microfiber and are relatively small. Mid-range blankets cost $30-$60. These include comforters and bed sets. The most expensive blankets cost more than $60 and are made from luxury materials such as fleece or cashmere.

Pokemon blanket FAQ

Are Pokemon blankets machine-washable?

A. Most Pokemon blankets are machine-washable. To make sure they last, wash your Pokemon blanket on a gentle cycle with cold water. Though many can be dried in the dryer, hanging your blankets up to dry is also recommended.

Are throw blankets good as bed blankets?

A. Though throw blankets can be used as bed blankets, their small size means they aren’t ideal for it. Because throw blankets are decorative, they work better as conversation pieces or light blankets for sofas or lounge chairs.

What’s the best Pokemon blanket to buy?

Top Pokemon blanket

Franco Kids Pokemon Twin Comforter

What you need to know: This microfiber comforter blanket features Ash’s faithful companion Pikachu on the front, along with the other three Kanto starters.

What you’ll love: It’s constructed with 100% microfiber, making it super soft and warm while also highly durable. It can be thrown in the washer and dryer without fading.

What you should consider: Users mention that this blanket makes an excellent gift for children but may not be great for adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokemon blanket for the money

Pokemon “Meet the Group” Fleece Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This fleece throw blanket offers the ability to snuggle up to all of your favorite Pokemon Kanto starters.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% polyester and is machine-washable for ease of use. It’s 60 by 45 inches long, making it a great comfort blanket.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the material is soft but thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokemon “Kanto Favorites” Twin Bed in a Bag Set

What you need to know: This 100% polyester twin bed set features several of the Kanto region’s best Pokemon, including Eevee, Gengar, Snorlax and many more.

What you’ll love: There are over 20 different Pokemon on this blanket set. The set comes with a comforter, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and a pillowcase.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that tears develop after washing, so sheets must be handled with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fzn Ultra-Soft Microplush Pokemon Blanket

What you need to know: This super-soft fleece blanket from Fzn features Eevee and all of its evolutions.

What you’ll love: The blanket is made from a fleece material to make it both comfortable and warm. You can choose from three size options and six different Pokemon-themed designs.

What you should consider: A few users mention that they wish the blanket were thicker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

