Harry Potter blankets are the perfect gift this holiday season for new and lifelong fans of The Wizarding World.

Which Harry Potter blankets are best?

With the impending arrival of the holiday season, the time to binge-watch Harry Potter with the whole family is almost here. So get ready to kick up your feet, pour some hot cocoa and pumpkin juice and get cozy on the sofa with these soft and warm Harry Potter blankets. Not only are they trendy and fun, but these beautiful blankets will lovingly showcase your true Hogwarts pride for the 20th anniversary of The Wizarding World.

The Harry Potter Micro Raschel Throw Blanket is available in four gorgeous different motifs: the Gryffindor and Hogwarts crests, the Hogwarts Express and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry poster theme.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter blanket

Harry Potter merchandise

The merchandising line of Harry Potter is incredibly extensive and continues to grow and evolve rapidly. Almost anything you can think of is available in a Harry Potter theme, from books, toys, clothing and decor, to bedding, linens, blankets and cookware â€” there’s something special for every occasion and fan. For family game nights when you’re looking for extra wizarding fun, these Harry Potter Games are a guaranteed hit.

Harry Potter-themed bedroom

If you’re looking to purchase a Harry Potter blanket as an initial accessory in creating a Harry Potter-themed room, some inspiration for completing the look includes a broomstick, varsity Hogwarts flags, a birdcage and/or owl, a small cauldron for keeping knick-knacks on the bedside table, curtains and bedding that match the color of your preferred Hogwarts house, the Marauder’s Map, some Harry Potter wallpaper, a wand and the Sorting Hat. The list is truly endless; let your magical creativity shine.

Wizarding World

November of 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the worldwide theatrical release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” As such, it’s a great time to introduce the series to younger fans who haven’t yet had a chance to get to know Harry, Ron and Hermione. For longtime fans of the series, get reacquainted with your favorite trio this month, while enjoying the additional bonus content available at the Wizarding World online, which features guest contributions from cast members and tons of magical surprises.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter blanket

Print

Harry Potter blankets are available in numerous prints that will satisfy even the biggest Harry Potter fan. Support your Hogwarts house and colors with Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff and Slytherin crest blankets, or snuggle up in various striking Hogwarts castle prints. If you’re going for something a little different, there are blankets with patronuses, blankets with the deathly hallows, blankets with quotes from the books and even throw blankets that illustrate the Marauder’s Map.

Size

The standard size for a throw blanket measures approximately 50 inches by 60 inches, while a queen-size bedspread measures significantly larger at 90 inches by 96 inches at least. This is worth factoring into your decision if you are planning to use your Harry Potter blanket as a coverlet in a bedroom to complete a Harry Potter-themed room. A throw blanket will not fit comfortably as a bedspread. It is meant to be a fun piece of Harry Potter decor to add to existing bedding, or to be used for warmth and coziness when relaxing with a book or movie on those cooler days.

Fabric

Harry Potter throw blankets, wall hangings and bedspreads are often made of polyester, fleece, microfleece, cotton or a combination of materials. It’s worth considering the fabric of the blanket, as it will impact how you use it. A light throw blanket with fringes, for example, would be ideal as a statement wall hanging or rug, but not as suitable for a warm bedspread. On the other hand, if you’re going to use the blanket regularly for lounging and then drape it over the sofa as a decorative throw, you’ll want it to be lightweight rather than too bulky.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter blanket

A Harry Potter blanket that is made of high-quality material with a detailed print or pattern should cost you anywhere from $20-$40 and up, depending on the size and brand you select.

Harry Potter blanket FAQ

Is my Harry Potter blanket machine-washable?

A. Usually, yes. Most Harry Potter blankets and throws are machine-washable in cold water, either separately or with like colors. Tumble-dry low or lay flat to dry. Always refer to the manufacturer’s laundering instructions for proper care of your new blanket.

Are Harry Potter blankets large enough for adults?

A. Smaller throw blankets are meant more for children or for decorating than keeping an adult warm. Larger throw blankets are perfectly fine for adults. Check the measurements prior to ordering to ensure you’re receiving a blanket big enough for what you need.

What’s the best Harry Potter blanket to buy?

Top Harry Potter blanket

Harry Potter Micro Raschel Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This soft and beautifully printed series of Harry Potter micro throw blankets instantly adds magical coziness to your child’s room for a very reasonable price.

What you’ll love: Available in four enchanting patterns, you can coordinate your new blanket to existing decor seamlessly.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found this blanket a little smaller than expected and felt it was better suited to children than adults.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Harry Potter blanket for the money

Harry Potter Woven Tapestry Marauder’s Map Throw Blanket

What you need to know: Make Padfoot and Prongs proud with this combination woven blanket and tapestry that can be used as a throw blanket, wall hanging or rug in your bedroom or living room.

What you’ll love: The intricate design work on this gorgeous marauder’s map will keep you entertained while you find all of your favorite magical locations. Mischief managed!

What you should consider: This woven throw isn’t as warm as heavier blankets and may work better as Harry Potter decor than as a heavy blanket.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Moonrise Hogwarts Blanket

What you need to know: This gorgeous print of Hogwarts with the rising moon is a crowd favorite for its super-soft fleece and striking look.

What you’ll love: This blanket is machine-washable, soft, durable, warm, budget-friendly and looks absolutely fabulous.

What you should consider: This fleece blanket is bigger than most Harry Potter blankets, but isn’t quite large enough to be a queen-size bedspread.

Where to buy: Amazon

