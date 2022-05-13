If you are eagerly waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022, you aren’t alone. Many people look forward to Prime Day every year to catch epic deals on the brands they love and the products they need. But just because the big event hasn’t arrived yet doesn’t mean you can’t find deep discounts at Amazon.

Even before Prime Day, there are tons of top-selling items currently available at prices that are too good to miss. Here are some shopping tips to help you save now and during the annual event.

Why should I shop on Amazon before Prime Day?

While it’s true that Amazon offers unbeatable markdowns throughout the Prime Day event, discounted items are available every day. Although you won’t find as many sale items on an average shopping day, there’s always a good chance of finding a discounted must-have product by a trusted brand, such as a Roomba robotic vacuum or an Instant Pot multicooker. There’s also a good chance you won’t miss out when you shop ahead of the big sales event, as deals don’t disappear as quickly as they do during Prime Day.

Pre-Prime Day shopping tips

You may be familiar with shopping on Amazon, but sometimes deals are hard to find and require a little extra effort while you search. A few simple tips will help you locate those items you’ve been searching for at impressive prices that will save you some money.

Check your Prime membership

You won’t be able to take advantage of low prices at Amazon if you don’t have a membership. You can complete the membership process by clicking on “sign-in” and “start here” at the top of the page.

If you already have a Prime membership, make sure it’s active and current before you begin to shop. You can renew your membership by clicking on the same buttons used to create a new account.

Know how to navigate Amazon’s popular shopping features

In addition to the search bar at the top of any page, Amazon offers a menu with various categories. By clicking on your favorite category, you can get a quick glimpse of popular options, many of which are discounted. You can also create a list to help you find the items you are most interested in buying. You’ll find this feature under the sign-in button at the top of the page.

Keep your budget in mind

Regardless of what you are shopping for, it’s always a good idea to assess how much you feel comfortable spending. This will help you locate deals and determine if the discounts are deep enough to fit your budget. And if you are on a limited budget, waiting until you find the products you want on sale is a smart move.

Pay attention to the savings

As you find noteworthy deals on Amazon, check out the discounted price to understand how much you can save. Amazon makes it easy to assess savings. To the right of a product, you’ll find the price. If it is on sale, you’ll see the list price and the new price below it, along with the amount you save in dollars and percentages.

Look for name brands

You may think that top brands won’t be discounted if there isn’t a special sale or it’s not Prime Day. However, Amazon often offers popular, name-brand products at notable savings. So, if you are looking for a popular product from a recognizable company, don’t hesitate to search on Amazon any day of the year.

Shop during Prime Day if you don’t find what you are looking for

While you are likely to find at least one awesome deal whenever you shop on Amazon, you may not catch the exact item you want on sale. When that is the case, don’t forget to shop when Prime Day arrives. Although Amazon hasn’t announced the date yet, it’s likely to be around the middle of July as it has been in past years. However, deals go quickly during the rush of the big event, so be prepared to grab the deals you love when they go live.

Best deals on Amazon before Prime Day

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet includes a Bluetooth keyboard that adds to its functionality when it comes to completing tasks for work, school or play. You’ll get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal with your purchase at no additional charge. Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

The K-Elite is one of Keurig’s most popular coffee makers due to its versatile features, including an iced coffee function, coffee strength button and five cup size settings. It brews quickly and is compatible with all K-Cups. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods have a lot to offer, including a comfortable fit, long battery life and clear, balanced sound. Owners love how easily these headphones sync with other Apple devices. They come with a charging case that doubles as storage when they aren’t in use. Sold by Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders offer the quality, features and performance that home cooks love. The E310 Explorian features a 48-ounce blending container, hardened stainless steel blades and 10 speed settings for tackling almost any blending task in the kitchen. Sold by Amazon

Blueair Air Purifier

Odors, viruses, mold and allergens are no match for this air purifier that filters out 99.97% of contaminants in the air, thanks to its three-stage filtration system that contains activated charcoal. It’s compact yet suitable for spaces up to 175 square feet in size. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series

With built-in Fire streaming, this TV is well-equipped to deliver sports, movies, series and more. It also has Alexa voice control that makes finding your favorite programming a breeze. This TV also delivers crisp 4K image quality that gives viewers an immersive entertainment experience. Sold by Amazon

TCL Alto 6+ Soundbar

The Alto 6+ is a wireless soundbar that makes it simple to update the sound of any TV. It features bold bass that takes audio quality to the next level for a cinema-like experience from the comfort of home. Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

This top-selling sous vide cooker heats up quickly and cooks precisely for tender, juicy results every time. It pairs with the Anova app that allows you to control the unit remotely and find tips and recipe ideas. Sold by Amazon

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Although compact and lightweight, this stick vacuum is powerful enough to suction away stubborn dirt and debris, plus it works well on carpet and hard flooring. The rechargeable battery gets up to 40 minutes of run time per charge for serious cleaning. Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus XL Dual-Basket Air Fryer

This versatile air fryer cooks in multiple ways, so it will come in handy for preparing everything from snacks to main courses to desserts. It also features dual baskets with dual controls, which makes it easy to prepare two types of food at once. Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 5, 2nd Gen

The Echo Show 5 just keeps getting better. The second-generation model offers a user-friendly design, a vivid screen and responsive technology. It has a 2-megapixel camera for lifelike video calls and built-in Alexa for hands-free searching of your favorite content. Sold by Amazon

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine

The VertuoPlus Deluxe makes barista-quality coffee beverages from your kitchen. Its proprietary centrifusion technology detects the barcodes of capsules to customize delicious brews. This machine includes a milk frother to top off your favorite coffee drinks, including espresso, cappuccinos and more. Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE

This smartwatch is ideal for hikers, as it has a built-in compass and reliable GPS. It also tracks numerous types of workouts and activities, including dance, yoga, pilates and more. The trim design looks great on the wrist as well. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This professional-level cookware set is packed with the essential pots, pans and lids to prepare all types of food. It includes 10 pieces that are each crafted with quality stainless steel and aluminum cores that heat food quickly and evenly. Sold by Amazon

