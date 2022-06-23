Clawfoot tubs often require a special type of faucet that comes up from the floor or mounts on the wall.

Which clawfoot tub faucet is best?

Nowadays, any freestanding bath on feet is termed a clawfoot tub. They are usually luxurious in design and form the centerpiece of any bathroom. However, to really make the tub stand out, it needs to be paired with an equally impressive faucet. There are many styles to choose from, although frequently clawfoot tub faucets feature a traditional Victorian design. Alternatively, some modern contemporary faucets can also contrast nicely with the classic shape of the tub, giving a blend of old and new.

Choosing the best faucet for your clawfoot tub depends on personal taste. Beyond this, you also need to consider the water supply and pressure and whether the faucet will mount directly on the tub or on the floor or wall. The Kingston Brass Vintage Leg Tub Faucet is a traditionally styled option with porcelain levers and an 8-inch spout reach. It is designed to be wall-mounted and is available in three metallic finishes.

What to know before you buy a clawfoot tub faucet

Style

Depending on the style of your bathroom, there are lots of clawfoot tub faucet designs to choose from. Traditional-looking faucets usually have two taps and a wide spout and may include a telephone-style showerhead. More modern iterations may have a monobloc tap, a square spout and minimalistic styling.

Material and finish

Quality faucets should have a solid brass body and are usually plated with a metallic finish. Polished chrome and brushed nickel are popular choices for modern bathrooms, whereas bronze, antique gold or polished brass suit a more traditional decor.

Supplies

A key consideration is where the water supply comes from. Regular bathtubs usually have a panel that hides the pipework; however, clawfoot tubs are open around the sides, so the pipes can be exposed and unsightly. To avoid this, pipes can be sunk into the wall or brought through the floor with matching extension pipes.

What to look for in a quality clawfoot tub faucet

Location

Many clawfoot tubs have a roll-top rim that cannot accept a regular faucet. Therefore, you will need either a wall-mounted faucet with a long spout that can reach the tub or a floor-mounted faucet that sits on two fixed extension pipes. These can be positioned anywhere around the edge of the bath, giving it a very striking appearance.

Taps

The taps are the main design feature of a faucet. Crosshead and levers are the most common, with traditional designs using porcelain. Modern faucets commonly have quarter-turn taps or a single lever for mixing the hot and cold water.

Spout

The shape of the spout is also important. For wall-mounted or freestanding faucets, the spout needs to be longer than usual to extend into the tub. Many traditional designs have a large, wide spout that fills the tub quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a clawfoot tub faucet

The cheapest clawfoot tub faucets mount directly to the tub and can be found for less than $100. A freestanding faucet with matching extension pipes can be as much as $500.

Clawfoot tub faucet FAQ

Are clawfoot tub faucets difficult to install?

A. This depends on the mounting method. A faucet that mounts on the rim of the tub is relatively uncomplicated to install, whereas a freestanding or wall-mounted faucet is much more complex and usually requires professional installation.

Can you use your old bathtub faucet on your new clawfoot tub?

A. Again, this depends on the mounting method. If the tub has mounting holes on the rim, then a regular faucet should fit OK. More often than not, though, you will need a new faucet that is designed for your specific tub.

What’s the best clawfoot tub faucet to buy?

Top clawfoot tub faucet

Kingston Brass Vintage Leg Tub Faucet

What you need to know: This wall-mounted faucet is available in a range of metallic finishes and has traditional styling with porcelain levers and a telephone-style showerhead.

What you’ll love: It has an 8-inch spout reach and uses quarter-turn, drip-free ceramic disc cartridges.

What you should consider: The included showerhead and hose are not the best quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top clawfoot tub faucet for the money

Barclay Leg Tub Diverter Faucet

What you need to know: This budget-friendly faucet can either mount to the rim of the tub or be used freestanding with a pair of extender pipes.

What you’ll love: It has a traditional spigot-style spout, porcelain leavers and a diverter valve to feed a shower.

What you should consider: This faucet is available only in chrome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wowkk Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Tub Filler

What you need to know: This contemporary faucet is freestanding and has a built-in extender that conceals the pipework.

What you’ll love: It has a single-lever mixer valve and a matching showerhead that mounts on the side. It is available in several eye-catching finishes including matte black.

What you should consider: Installation is somewhat difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

