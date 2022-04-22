Earth Day is not only a time to give back to our planet but also a day to celebrate nature and be thankful for our beautiful Earth. With temperatures rising, it’s the perfect time of year to get outside.

While the entire world is much more educated on the effect we have on the environment, there are still actions we can take to preserve our planet. From spending time outdoors to purchasing sustainable products, here are the best Earth Day activities to help you celebrate nature.

What to know about Earth Day

When is Earth Day?

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 and has been for over half a century. This celebration came together through the combined efforts of activists and the government. On the first Earth Day in 1970, roads were closed for pollution protests, elementary students planted flowers and volunteers cleaned public areas.

That very first Earth Day led to many laws being passed in the United States, including the Clean Air Act and the National Environmental Education Act. Now, Earth Day is celebrated by over 190 countries and is part of the curriculum in many schools, from educating students on the effects of litter to yearly campaigns such as “reduce, reuse, recycle.”

Practical ways to take care of the Earth every day

You can recycle in your own home or use the correct recycle and waste bins while out and about. Turn off the water: When you’re brushing your teeth or washing the dishes, the water doesn’t need to be running.

When you’re brushing your teeth or washing the dishes, the water doesn’t need to be running. Turn off the lights: Be sure to turn off the lights whenever you leave a room.

Be sure to turn off the lights whenever you leave a room. Donate: Instead of throwing away old furniture, clothes or toys, hand them down to friends or donate them to places in need.

Instead of throwing away old furniture, clothes or toys, hand them down to friends or donate them to places in need. Take public transportation: By reducing the number of people driving, taking public transit conserves fuel and decreases air pollution.

The best Earth Day activities

Plant a garden

Whether you plant flowers, a single tree or create a small edible garden, creating new plant life is a great way to celebrate nature and educate kids. Trees are essential to the Earth by cleaning the air, providing shade to wildlife and attracting birds. If you don’t have a lot of space, take advantage of pots and containers from thrift stores. Plus, you’ll get to see the fruits of your labor year after year.

Build a birdhouse or bird feeder

Making a bird feeder is a fun Earth Day activity for families. However, be sure to use recycled material, such as scraps of wood, toilet paper tubes, pine cones or popsicle sticks. Birds benefit the environment by pollinating plants and spreading seeds. Plus, birds are likely to nest near their food source, so you might see baby birds soon afterward.

Start composting

Food waste in landfills emits methane as it breaks down, ultimately contributing to climate change. Composting has many benefits, including saving water, using recyclable resources, adding nutrients, balancing pH and much more. So grab a garden composter and start helping the environment.

Cleanup

Whether it’s your neighborhood, the local park or a community hiking trail, cleaning up is a quintessential Earth Day activity. It can create a sense of community to work alongside your neighbors and is an excellent opportunity to teach children about the effects of littering. Be sure to wear gloves and recycle.

Nature scavenger hunt

Families will have a ton of fun going on a nature scavenger hunt. Find a hiking trail or place to walk and look for specific birds, new wildlife tracks or trees. You could also bring a dry-erase board to write down your findings.

Earth Day craft

If you have a baby or young children who aren’t quite ready to go on a long hike or build a birdhouse, try doing a craft at home. For example, you can create a painting with old egg cartons, make slime or plant seeds in old tin cans.

Eco-friendly products to try on Earth Day

Stasher Platinum Reusable Storage Bag

Replace your single-use plastic bags with these silicone reusable storage bags. In addition to helping the environment, they’re also dishwasher, freezer, oven and microwave safe.

Sold by Amazon

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress

This mattress is naturally hypoallergenic, free of harmful chemicals and designed using natural latex, which is made from the sap of rubber trees.

Sold by Saatva

Iron Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Investing in a reusable water bottle reduces the plastic burden on landfills and is less likely to end up in the ocean. This stainless steel one is BPA free and nontoxic.

Sold by Amazon

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

This clean brand’s products are cruelty-free and come in recyclable packaging. Plus, this skin tint uses plant-based squalane and has sun protection.

Sold by Sephora

Reusable K-Cup Coffee Filter

Switching to a reusable K-cup will not only reduce your carbon footprint but will also save you money. They’re made from BPA-free, high-grade stainless steel materials.

Sold by Amazon

