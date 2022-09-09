ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday morning, the Veterans Outreach Center gathered veterans, advocates, and elected officials at the Gary Beikirch Memorial Park, in remembrance of the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Those in attendance said the ceremony is more than just remembering the events of that day because many Americans are still feeling the effects of the attacks over two decades later.

“We have service members who because of their military service in those wars, come home and they’re disabled, they’re dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, and of course, our suicide rates are just through the roof,” said VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley. “We have to remember that was a day that really sparked so many things in our country that still require people to be aware, people to be providing services and care and compassion, and we won’t be the same because of that day. “

The remembrance ceremony was also a part of the VOC’s suicide awareness and prevention week events.