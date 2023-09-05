ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 22 years have passed ever since the 9/11 terrorist attacks led to many people losing their lives, as many people continue to never forget the lives of those who were lost on that day.

The City of Rochester is no exception — many organizations in the area are planning on holding memorials and events to honor the men, women, and first responders who left us after the attacks or were impacted.

The community may attend these events to honor those who have fallen on 9/11:

Saturday, September 9:

22nd anniversary 9/11 tribute concert and ride

A tribute concert will be held at Ontario Beach Park and all are welcome to attend for free.

Regionally touring band Big Eyed Phish will be performing hits from Dave Matthews Band. Zac Brown Tribute Band will also have a special performance ready to support to salute those who lost their lives.

There will also be a motorcycle ride in addition to the concert. You can register for that by clicking here.

Registration and check-in will be at 9 a.m. on September 9 and kickstands will be up at 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 10:

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will hold its annual Memorial Stair Climb. Each participant will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trae Center to honor a New York firefighter. There will also be a walk at the event.

After the event, participants will get a post-climb and walk breakfast along with an award ceremony for the top fundraisers.

The family walk and the stair climb will take place on Sunday, September 10 at Innovative Field. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the climb and walk will start at 8:46 a.m.

Monday, September 11:

MCC’s September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Monroe Community College will be holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on September 11 at the Brighton Campus.

The students and community members of MCC will meet in Building 10 outside the Pamela Ann Chesonis Center as Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be delivering remarks there.

MCC President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, MCC SGA President Joseph Leichtner, and design director of SWBR Mark Madalina will also be speaking at the event.

Brockport Firefighter’s Memorial Ceremonies

The Brockport Fire District will be holding a few remembrance ceremonies throughout the day in Brockport.

An opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. that morning followed by the ringing of the bell at 8:47 a.m. The Ring of Gold will take place that evening at 6 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to pay their respects at the village’s 9/11 memorial on South Main Street, which is where the ceremonies will be held.

Veteran Outreach Center’s “Operation We Remember”

At 10:30 a.m. on September 11, the Veterans Outreach Center and the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency will host the event “Operation We Remember.”

It will take place at the War on Terror Memorial at Highland Park as members of the public are invited to join them to honor those whose lives were lost and those whose lives changed forever.

September 11 March/Walk of Remembrance

The Seneca Falls and Finger Lakes communities are invited to watch the 22nd annual September 11th March/Walk of Remembrance held by the Ovid Fire Department.

The march will begin at 7 p.m. at South Seneca High School. lt will then head down Main Street to Brown Street.

The ceremony will follow afterward at the Firefighter’s Memorial and the Village if Ovid Pavilion. Refreshments will be provided.

Line-up begins for all participants at 6:30 p.m. First responders and members of the military are encouraged to participate.