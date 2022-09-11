IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — As people across the United States remember the events of September 11, 2001, people from Irondequoit gathered as the Irondequoit Police Department held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning.

On the grounds of Irondequoit Town Hall, those who attended honored the many police officers, first responders, members of the Armed Forces, and civilians who lost their lives on that tragic day.

“Can you do this for me? Can you whisper to the person next to you, and tell them ‘never forget,'” said Pastor Terry Youmans. “Never forget 9/11, never forget the sacrifice, and never forget each other.”

Among the speakers present at the ceremony, two students from Bishop Kearney High School performed “Amazing Grace.”