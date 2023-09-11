ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 22 years ago, over 2,000 people lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred in New York City and the United States on September 11, 2001.

“Never Forget” is a term used by people to always remember the civilians and first responders who all passed away on that day. People in the Greater Rochester Area are also working to not forget the many individuals who died on 9/11.

Monroe Community College

MCC’s ceremony began with a performance of TAPS as many first responders, students, and members of the community stood during the performance.

MCC President DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello both delivered remarks at the ceremony. Dr. Burt-Nanna explained the importance of the stories of the witnesses from the tragedy and the strength demonstrated that day.

County Executive Bello also shared an emotional story at the conference, sharing how the passengers of Flight 93 may have saved his life on that day.

Village of Brockport

During Brockport’s ceremony, the flag at the town’s 9/11 memorial was lowered for it to be retired. After it was lowered, a new flag was hoisted up on the flag pole.

Following the raising and lowering of the flag, a bell rang at 8:47 a.m. to represent the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

Members will stand vigil until 630 tonight pic.twitter.com/Dqy85JaZwI — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 11, 2023

Veterans Outreach Center’s ‘Operation We Remember’

The Veterans Outreach Center also held “Operation We Remember” at the War on Terror Memorial at Highland Park. Many city officials and community members attended the ceremony to give their remarks on the tragedy that happened that day.

First responders county-wide will be at the memorial until 6:30 p.m. when the ceremony will finish with The Ring of Gold.

Congressman Morelle reflects on the tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

Senator Robert Ortt reflects on the unity of the country on 9/11 and explains why Americans must avoid division.

Mayor Evans shared a story where he explained the 9/11 attacks to his eight-year-old son and how his son’s answer stuck with him.

Finally, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter shared how Americans will never forget those who served as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, or in the military who sacrificed their lives for the US. He added that the VOC’s memorial serves as a reminder of “the ultimate sacrifice.”

VOC and local leaders gathering at the war on terror memorial at highland park to honor our veterans and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget 9/11 and all of our heroes. Thank you everyone for your service. ❤️🇺🇸 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jgZVaETW0z — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) September 11, 2023

To learn about other ways that communities across the Greater Rochester Area are honoring both those we lost on 9/11 and those who survived, News 8 has a guide for other ceremonies here.