List of local 9/11 events to commemorate 20 years since terrorist attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack approaches, a number of organizations are planning local ceremonies to commemorate the date.

Here is a list of local 9/11 events happening in our area this weekend:

Brockport Volunteer Firefighter’s Association: Fire Station #4, 237 South Main Street, corner of Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

Canandaigua Memorial Stair Climb: Canandaigua High School “Braves Field” stadium. Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

“The event will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and 100% of the donations will go to NFFF to provide ongoing support to the families of the brave men and women firefighters and first responders who rushed into the Towers to help the victims,” organizers said. “Participants can choose to do a symbolic stair climb at the Braves Field stadium and give donations in any amount.”

Point Pleasant Fireman`s Association: 20th Anniversary Memorial of 9/11 at 55 Ewer Ave Saturday, September 11th 2021. Starts at 8:35 a.m. with all members to line up on Apron in front of Station 1

Operation Patriot Let’s Roll: 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute Ride & Concert, September 11 at Ontario Beach Park (50 Beach Avenue, Rochester, NY 14612) beginning at 9 a.m. 9:00 a.m.

Chili 9/11 Ceremony: Chili Fire Department on 9/11/2021 at 6 p.m.

Spencerport 9/11 Community Remembrance Ceremony: Spencerport Fire Station No. 1 at 175 Lyell Avenue. Begins at 8:30 a.m. on September 11. Community members are invited to join organizers for light refreshments following the ceremony.

