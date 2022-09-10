ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a tribute to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, members of Operation Patriot Foundation held their 21st annual “Let’s Roll!” motorcycle ride and concert fundraiser Saturday morning.

The event was first held on September 30, 2001 — 19 days after the events of 9/11. Organizers named the event “Let’s Roll!” after University of Rochester alumni Todd Beamer shouted the phrase as he and the passengers aboard United Flight 93 tried taking the plane back from the hijackers.

Event organizers said this year’s event raised funds for New York Warrior Alliance, an organization supporting wounded veterans during rehabilitation.

The motorcycle ride kicked off the event at Ontario Beach Park. The riders were escorted by various local, county, and state law enforcement officers. Officers of the U.S. Border Patrol also escorted the riders, marking the first time that federal officers joined the escort.

The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.

After the ride, a memorial ceremony was held with a performance of the National Anthem by Josie Waverly, alongside performances by the LBS Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Amanda Ashley Rodriguez of the organization “Girls Rock! Rochester,” local group “Mystic Sisters,” and the country band “BRANDED.”

Last year’s fundraiser, according to event organizers, raised $23,000 for Genesee Valley Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization that supports the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.