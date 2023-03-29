ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Marcell Gramling — the winner of News 8’s ‘Remarkable Women’ award.

Gramling, along with three other women, were the 2023 Remarkable Women finalists.

Gramling is a woman of remarkable faith. When News 8 sat down with her in January, she had a dining room table full of family photographs highlighting the faith, service, and love at the core of the Gramling family.

Gramling is now headed to Los Angeles to take part in National Remarkable Women events and will get to select a charity to receive $1,000.