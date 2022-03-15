ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For Evangela Stanley, giving has always come easy. But what may surprise you? The number of obstacles she has overcome to get to where she is today.

Known in the community as “Van,” the single mother is probably most known for the Caribbean food she serves at her restaurant, People’s Choice Kitchen. Van, who is from Georgia, opened the restaurant 21 years ago with her son and his father.

“I always dreamed of opening a restaurant and with hard work and dedication, we were able to get in and start,” Stanley said. “We opened up on March 1st, I remember it like yesterday, I gave up a job at Xerox.”

Throughout the years, the restaurant has had a few different locations, currently on Brooks Avenue. But there’s one thing has remained constant: Van’s ability to make people feel welcomed and cared for through her food.

“She’s a sweetheart. She puts everyone before herself,” said Egypt Stanley Walker, Van’s 21-year-old son. “As long as I can remember, she’s been doing big things for the community. Even things as small as someone doesn’t have enough money, she just let them slide, and she makes sure everyone eats, makes sure she takes care of everybody.”

Taking care of others can be seen through Van’s “pay what you can program,” at her restaurant, an idea that came to her one Christmas.

“With the economy the way it is, and my neighborhood where my business is located, people are on fixed incomes and times are hard, so I was like, ‘wow, what if I put a sign up and put on social media, ‘I know you guys are trying to buy Christmas gifts, I will allow you to come into my restaurant and pay whatever you can afford to eat for you, your kid,” Van said.

Van said the response to the program was “overwhelming.”

“They came from near and far to pay what they could afford,” Van said. “I’ve had people actually pay double or leave $50 behind and I was like, ‘wait, no, your meal is only $6 or $7. He’s like, ‘no, you told me to pay what I can afford.’”

But People’s Choice Kitchen isn’t the only place you’ll see Van serving her community. Every year she hosts a “Sisters Giving Smiles” event for domestic violence survivors.

The event is in honor of Van’s sister, who is a survivor herself. Van invites women from different community organizations and pampers them with spa services, sweets, gifts and meals.

“I would always do it like a week before Valentine’s because I wanted them to feel special and loved when Valentine’s come and let them know that the community loves them,” Van said.

Van also works on building relationships between the community and local police departments.

“We have to love and embrace all police in all different walks of life,” Van said. “We have great police officers, and I just love them. I can’t speak enough about our police.”

Van will team up with the Gates and Rochester police departments over the holidays to give back to the community.

The last couple of years, they have been able to feed more than 400 families over Thanksgiving. They also host toy drives for Christmas and donate trees for families.

“My customers were so happy. Some of them were like, ‘we never had a real Christmas tree,’” Van said, getting emotional. “Anything I could do to help my community that’s what I want to do. There’s nothing like giving back. It is the best feeling ever. I am so full from what I do. I love it.”

For all she has done for the community, Van was given the ‘Key to the City of Rochester’ by former Mayor Lovely Warren. But getting to where she is today, didn’t come without obstacles.

In November of 2016, Van was robbed at gun point while leaving her restaurant. The suspect ran off with her purse and was never found. Then in December of 2019, Van was attacked by another armed robber.

Thankfully her friend, Darnell Wilson, had been there to stop him.

“That guy chased me in and I was yelling for help. Thank God Darnell was here. He was off work from his job and just hanging out and I was yelling for help,” Van said. “He actually started fighting the guy. I heard the gunshot. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy has a gun in my restaurant.’ So I ran and hid in the basement and I can just hear them fighting.”

Van called police and they ended up finding the suspect. In the end, Wilson had to get more than 20 stitches and Egypt moved back to Rochester to be with his mom.

“I wanna make sure that I was here to kind of make my mom feel more at ease,” he said. “It has been rough, but we’re strong, we make sure that we don’t let anything deter us. So we make sure that we still treat people the same, we still make sure that everyone eats and you’re not looking at anyone funny.”

While Van has done her best to move on from that night, there are still two bullet holes in her restaurant that remind her of what happened.

“I don’t want to be looked at as a victim. God made sure that I walked out.” she said. “The community didn’t give up on me, so I’m not giving up on the community. That’s why I get in here every day and make it happen for the community.”

And she has. Van has continued to support her community through it all. In fact, Van said that night has inspired her even more to not give up on her efforts.

“I just love Rochester, I love the community, and I just want to do as much as I can,” Van said. “I want to pass the torch for other young ladies to come and follow my lead and see what a great feeling it is in their careers to give back, and help as many people as you can.”

Egypt said his mom is his “inspiration” and “hero” and has even inspired him to go to culinary school.

“My dad passed when I was 15, so from there on, she really carried the torch and helped me become the man I am today,” he said. “She taught me a lot about character and being a strong person.”

For her courage, bravery, and unwavering efforts in the community, News 8 recognized Van as one of its 2022 Remarkable Women finalists.

Van’s sister, Tammy Moore, nominated her for the recognition, saying:

Evangela ” Van” Stanley of People’s Choice Kitchen is no stranger for her numerous tremendous acts of kindness in and around the Rochester area. She gives to her community effortlessly and has received the “Key to the City of Rochester” for her outstanding service and generous giving. This single mother has found her true passion for others and enjoys getting others involved as well. Bridging the gap with her community and the City of Rochester and Gates local Police Departments was very dear to her heart. She takes giving back and public service very seriously; it’s from the heart not for show or a pat on her back. For years she has hosted a “Day of Beauty ” for women in Domestic Violence Shelters, pay what you can afford, Thanksgiving for the homeless, toy drive for over 200 kids twice a year, back to school supplies and at-risk teenagers as well as food pantries. In spite of her attempted robbery at gunpoint at her restaurant she still feels the need to continue to give and allow customers to pay what they can afford after taking a big loss herself during the Covid19 pandemic, when other businesses were forced to go out of business Van at People’s Choice Kitchen was making meals affordable for people that lost income and had to choose between rent or food. Van has carried the torch of giving back for many years and I feel it’s only fair to recognize this philanthropist for being Rochester’s Remarkable Woman that practices philanthropy daily.

You can tune in on April 4th at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 8 WROC to see the winner.