ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Veteran teacher Jamie Schenk is often the minority in a classroom full of black and brown students at World of Inquiry school in downtown Rochester. Schenk says she recognized early in her career that her privilege as a white women could be used as a tool to not only educate but to advocate for families who don’t always have an equal opportunity at success. “A lot of things that I do, I don’t necessarily find it to be remarkable. I think its a responsibility, ” says Jamie Schenk. She explained that she does not want this to be another story about a white person coming to the rescue of minorities who are trying to make ends meet or struggling to provide a quality education for their kids. “Every parent sees their child as being successful and being amazing and doing incredible things for our community” she says.

Is Mrs. Schenk known to provide clothes, groceries and other basic resources for the students in her class and their families? Sure. But she maintains its because her job, her calling is to find ways to lessen the load caused by a system of biases and inequities so the kids can achieve the type of success all parents desire. She adds, “Many of the parents work multiple jobs and go to school and are raising their families and rely on public transportation and still they show up when I ask them to. That’s something I hold dear to my heart.” Part of the reason parents show up is due to the relationships Schenk builds and the connections she maintains. Jaslyn Hamilton explained, “She surprised me more than anything because of her presence and being very aware of our culture I think that was extremely helpful at first I was a little taken aback because I was like how does she know about this it was interesting to see her to be able to relate and I saw her not only preach it she practices it.”

Schenk admits she thought it was her job to save children but she quickly learned that what they need is someone who has honest conversations about race with their families and understands how it affects what she knows and doesn’t know about them. Hamilton says Schenk teaches about melanin, complexion and colors of African-Americans and demonstrates that she understands.

Her advocacy doesn’t stop at the end of kindergarten. Schenk shows up for high school and college graduations and award ceremonies. And when there are tragedies and sad occasions like cancer diagnosis, or memorial services for students or parents who have passed away she’s present. Recently, when classrooms sat vacant during the pandemic she made house visits. Hamilton’s son Devon was having trouble understanding why he couldn’t go to school. Hamilton says, “So when I shared with her just how hard it was to get him to engage she said I can come to your house and be outside and I was like what? who does that?” Scheck adds, “I rolled up on their porch so we hung awhile on their porch we talked we drew and read and did some writing and it was really rearing for me to be in the presence of a little human and really good for his little soul too.” Devon is in second grade now, but as she does with many families Schenk checks on his progress thru his mom.

In late January, Schenk got a surprise update from another parent whose daughter she taught twelve years earlier. She says she was just walking in front of the school and there was a broken down bus. ” I took notice of it” she recalls “and one of the mechanics looks up and says Mrs. Schenk? Mrs. Schenk is it you?” She says she immediately knew who he was. Their encounter caught on security camera shows the excited shared by both the parent and teacher. “We had this moment of embracing” Schenk says. During the impromptu reunion she learned that Aaron Young’s daughter Aaryana is studying to become an oncologist. She adds, “It is pure joy. It’s like the best thank you note when someone has that level of surprise and excitement for seeing you.

Jamie Schenk’s husband Randall nominated her for News 8’s Remarkable Woman award. He wrote, “Anyone who has ever met her knows she is a “remarkable woman”. He adds not only is she a dedicated teacher, she’s an amazing mom of three boys, wife and friend.